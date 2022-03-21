QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

QPR Software Oyj





QPR Software Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2022 9AM

Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy's direct shareholding in QPR has decreased under five (5) percent







QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under five (5) percent.

Following the breach of the flagging limit, Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy owns 619,339 QPR shares, corresponding to 4.98% of QPR's total share capital.





Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, based on its notification: Shares and voting rights, % Shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc Position after exceeding the threshold 4,98 0 4,98 12,444,863 Position in previous notification (if any) 9,96 0 9,96







Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares



Number of shares and voting rights Shares and voting rights, % of total Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) QPR1V 619330 0 4,98% 0 TOTAL 619330 4,98%





