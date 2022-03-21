U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

QPR Software Oyj
·1 min read
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj


STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, FLAGGING NOTIFICATION


QPR Software Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2022 9AM

Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy's direct shareholding in QPR has decreased under five (5) percent


QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under five (5) percent.

Following the breach of the flagging limit, Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy owns 619,339 QPR shares, corresponding to 4.98% of QPR's total share capital.


Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, based on its notification:

Shares and voting rights, %

Shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total, %

Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc

Position after exceeding the threshold

4,98

0

4,98

12,444,863

Position in previous notification (if any)

9,96

0

9,96



Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold

Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

Shares and voting rights, % of total

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

QPR1V

619330

0

4,98%

0

TOTAL

619330

4,98%


For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893


About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


