QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, FLAGGING NOTIFICATION
QPR Software Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2022 9AM
Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy's direct shareholding in QPR has decreased under five (5) percent
QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under five (5) percent.
Following the breach of the flagging limit, Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy owns 619,339 QPR shares, corresponding to 4.98% of QPR's total share capital.
Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, based on its notification:
Shares and voting rights, %
Shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total, %
Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
Position after exceeding the threshold
4,98
0
4,98
12,444,863
Position in previous notification (if any)
9,96
0
9,96
Shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
Shares and voting rights, % of total
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
QPR1V
619330
0
4,98%
0
TOTAL
619330
4,98%
For further information, please contact:
QPR Software Plc
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +35850 380 9893
