QPR Software's Co-operation Negotiations Have Ended

QPR SOFTWARE PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, JANUARY 20, 2022 AT 10:00 AM

The co-operation negotiations related to the organizational changes called for by the company's new growth strategy have ended in QPR Software and its subsidiary QPR Services Oy. The aim of the negotiations was to change the organizational structure to enable the efficient implementation of investments for the company's growth and operational scalability. As a result of the negotiations, the organization will start operating based on its new functional structure as of February 1, 2022.

The negotiations concerned 81 people and resulted in a decision to terminate the employment of a total of three (3) people and to create 8 new positions.

The company estimates that the non-recurring costs related to the restructuring of operations may amount to a maximum of EUR 100,000. Non-recurring costs will be recognized in the first quarter results.

The company will announce its new strategy in the first half of the year.

QPR Software Plc

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Vasama, CEO

tel. +358 50 380 9893

email: jussi.vasama(at)qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.qpr.com



