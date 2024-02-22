Advertisement
QQQ Leads ETF Outflows, IVV Tops Inflows: Fund Flows as of Feb. 21

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

627.42

434,899.55

0.14%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

335.04

406,556.44

0.08%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

220.32

25,483.24

0.86%

VEA

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

216.67

124,496.53

0.17%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

216.44

4,350.42

4.98%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

191.37

6,204.24

3.08%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

168.95

17,233.34

0.98%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

159.16

45,696.39

0.35%

VT

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

148.24

34,037.48

0.44%

VXUS

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

140.60

65,065.47

0.22%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-2,260.55

247,024.32

-0.92%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,848.22

488,571.77

-0.38%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-1,182.03

31,893.24

-3.71%

FDVV

Fidelity High Dividend ETF

-485.46

2,249.57

-21.58%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-302.66

33,787.51

-0.90%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-159.24

12,091.68

-1.32%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-150.44

23,490.33

-0.64%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-128.32

8,587.98

-1.49%

SPSB

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

-118.80

7,246.99

-1.64%

SHYG

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-117.94

5,362.27

-2.20%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

4.90

6,917.61

0.07%

Asset Allocation

10.84

17,141.66

0.06%

Commodities

-56.22

122,821.17

-0.05%

Currency

439.06

41,456.42

1.06%

International Equity

427.19

1,392,221.35

0.03%

International Fixed Income

482.52

173,998.13

0.28%

Inverse

-264.97

14,425.27

-1.84%

Leveraged

24.41

87,369.59

0.03%

U.S. Equity

-3,075.70

5,181,056.63

-0.06%

U.S. Fixed Income

-530.44

1,355,777.62

-0.04%

Total:

-2,538.42

8,393,185.45

-0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

