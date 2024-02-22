QQQ Leads ETF Outflows, IVV Tops Inflows: Fund Flows as of Feb. 21
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
627.42
434,899.55
0.14%
335.04
406,556.44
0.08%
220.32
25,483.24
0.86%
216.67
124,496.53
0.17%
216.44
4,350.42
4.98%
191.37
6,204.24
3.08%
168.95
17,233.34
0.98%
159.16
45,696.39
0.35%
148.24
34,037.48
0.44%
140.60
65,065.47
0.22%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,260.55
247,024.32
-0.92%
-1,848.22
488,571.77
-0.38%
-1,182.03
31,893.24
-3.71%
-485.46
2,249.57
-21.58%
-302.66
33,787.51
-0.90%
-159.24
12,091.68
-1.32%
-150.44
23,490.33
-0.64%
-128.32
8,587.98
-1.49%
-118.80
7,246.99
-1.64%
-117.94
5,362.27
-2.20%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
4.90
6,917.61
0.07%
Asset Allocation
10.84
17,141.66
0.06%
Commodities
-56.22
122,821.17
-0.05%
Currency
439.06
41,456.42
1.06%
International Equity
427.19
1,392,221.35
0.03%
International Fixed Income
482.52
173,998.13
0.28%
Inverse
-264.97
14,425.27
-1.84%
Leveraged
24.41
87,369.59
0.03%
U.S. Equity
-3,075.70
5,181,056.63
-0.06%
U.S. Fixed Income
-530.44
1,355,777.62
-0.04%
Total:
-2,538.42
8,393,185.45
-0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.