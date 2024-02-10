Advertisement
QQQ Leads Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 9

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

756.08

247,884.68

0.31%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

345.01

5,080.39

6.79%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

330.90

9,061.61

3.65%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

301.50

402,662.39

0.07%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

270.70

33,080.94

0.82%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

242.28

49,346.07

0.49%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

231.21

19,653.16

1.18%

KWEB

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

210.21

5,187.56

4.05%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares

205.99

2,317.41

8.89%

VXUS

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

179.45

64,000.08

0.28%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-4,382.64

483,251.81

-0.91%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-315.32

33,521.61

-0.94%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-300.56

18,172.54

-1.65%

IJR

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

-299.78

74,185.92

-0.40%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-232.81

36,109.28

-0.64%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-230.98

40,733.90

-0.57%

XLB

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

-191.10

4,916.59

-3.89%

GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

-187.19

11,960.57

-1.57%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-182.04

11,195.76

-1.63%

MDYV

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

-155.59

2,422.25

-6.42%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

17.20

6,865.17

0.25%

Asset Allocation

-42.20

17,043.19

-0.25%

Commodities

7.60

125,241.66

0.01%

Currency

103.41

32,613.64

0.32%

International Equity

1,134.17

1,374,579.50

0.08%

International Fixed Income

98.39

172,835.56

0.06%

Inverse

-79.65

13,678.19

-0.58%

Leveraged

1,027.28

87,959.38

1.17%

U.S. Equity

-1,732.35

5,125,092.35

-0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

1.07

1,361,338.52

0.00%

Total:

534.93

8,317,247.16

0.01%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


