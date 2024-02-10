QQQ Leads Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 9

Reuters

Network giant Cisco is planning to restructure its business which will include laying off thousands of employees, as it seeks to focus on high-growth areas, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company has a total employee count of 84,900 as of fiscal 2023, according to its website. In November 2022, Cisco announced during an earnings call a restructuring that impacted roughly 5% of its workforce which lead to $600 million in severance and other charges.