QQQ Leads Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 9
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
756.08
247,884.68
0.31%
345.01
5,080.39
6.79%
330.90
9,061.61
3.65%
301.50
402,662.39
0.07%
270.70
33,080.94
0.82%
242.28
49,346.07
0.49%
231.21
19,653.16
1.18%
210.21
5,187.56
4.05%
205.99
2,317.41
8.89%
179.45
64,000.08
0.28%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-4,382.64
483,251.81
-0.91%
-315.32
33,521.61
-0.94%
-300.56
18,172.54
-1.65%
-299.78
74,185.92
-0.40%
-232.81
36,109.28
-0.64%
-230.98
40,733.90
-0.57%
-191.10
4,916.59
-3.89%
-187.19
11,960.57
-1.57%
-182.04
11,195.76
-1.63%
-155.59
2,422.25
-6.42%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
17.20
6,865.17
0.25%
Asset Allocation
-42.20
17,043.19
-0.25%
Commodities
7.60
125,241.66
0.01%
Currency
103.41
32,613.64
0.32%
International Equity
1,134.17
1,374,579.50
0.08%
International Fixed Income
98.39
172,835.56
0.06%
Inverse
-79.65
13,678.19
-0.58%
Leveraged
1,027.28
87,959.38
1.17%
U.S. Equity
-1,732.35
5,125,092.35
-0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
1.07
1,361,338.52
0.00%
Total:
534.93
8,317,247.16
0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.