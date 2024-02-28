QQQ Leads Inflows as VGIT, HYG Jump: ETF Flows as of Feb. 27
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
698.80
250,061.78
0.28%
662.71
24,513.24
2.70%
486.26
17,165.92
2.83%
362.63
413,916.69
0.09%
293.45
33,411.92
0.88%
221.94
49,722.39
0.45%
215.70
49,471.06
0.44%
196.04
7,351.63
2.67%
178.12
1,002.39
17.77%
167.54
6,649.18
2.52%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,402.80
495,758.41
-0.69%
-1,122.78
442,655.70
-0.25%
-334.91
32,054.28
-1.04%
-318.16
12,058.11
-2.64%
-250.25
15,638.84
-1.60%
-229.99
61,686.41
-0.37%
-207.31
20,440.92
-1.01%
-168.63
11,254.85
-1.50%
-164.99
4,333.84
-3.81%
-156.84
3,007.69
-5.21%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-14.79
6,947.29
-0.21%
Asset Allocation
8.62
17,332.74
0.05%
Commodities
69.31
123,090.64
0.06%
Currency
243.54
41,587.04
0.59%
International Equity
150.99
1,411,868.66
0.01%
International Fixed Income
252.28
175,270.38
0.14%
Inverse
-162.51
14,005.57
-1.16%
Leveraged
-340.35
88,044.29
-0.39%
U.S. Equity
-2,526.61
5,254,180.11
-0.05%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,691.40
1,364,122.83
0.12%
Total:
-628.13
8,496,449.56
-0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.