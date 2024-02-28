Advertisement
QQQ Leads Inflows as VGIT, HYG Jump: ETF Flows as of Feb. 27

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

698.80

250,061.78

0.28%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

662.71

24,513.24

2.70%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

486.26

17,165.92

2.83%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

362.63

413,916.69

0.09%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

293.45

33,411.92

0.88%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

221.94

49,722.39

0.45%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

215.70

49,471.06

0.44%

BBEU

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

196.04

7,351.63

2.67%

PWB

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

178.12

1,002.39

17.77%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

167.54

6,649.18

2.52%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-3,402.80

495,758.41

-0.69%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-1,122.78

442,655.70

-0.25%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-334.91

32,054.28

-1.04%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-318.16

12,058.11

-2.64%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-250.25

15,638.84

-1.60%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-229.99

61,686.41

-0.37%

VGSH

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

-207.31

20,440.92

-1.01%

SCHO

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

-168.63

11,254.85

-1.50%

SSO

ProShares Ultra S&P 500

-164.99

4,333.84

-3.81%

TOTL

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

-156.84

3,007.69

-5.21%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-14.79

6,947.29

-0.21%

Asset Allocation

8.62

17,332.74

0.05%

Commodities

69.31

123,090.64

0.06%

Currency

243.54

41,587.04

0.59%

International Equity

150.99

1,411,868.66

0.01%

International Fixed Income

252.28

175,270.38

0.14%

Inverse

-162.51

14,005.57

-1.16%

Leveraged

-340.35

88,044.29

-0.39%

U.S. Equity

-2,526.61

5,254,180.11

-0.05%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,691.40

1,364,122.83

0.12%

Total:

-628.13

8,496,449.56

-0.01%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

