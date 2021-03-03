QS INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts QuantumScape investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape stock or other securities (NYSE:QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. QS investors may visit www.tenlaw.com/cases/QuantumScape to learn about the case and the lead plaintiff process. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.
QuantumScape investors have until March 8, 2021 to apply to be a lead plaintiff. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to recover as class members. The case alleges that QuantumScape and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) QuantumScape's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; and (2) QuantumScape is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased the securities at issue in the case during the Class Period to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action and can select a law firm of their choice to litigate the lawsuit. Serving as a lead plaintiff does not impact an investor's share in any potential recovery. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff to be a member of the class. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. Interested QuantumScape investors have until March 8, 2021 to apply to be a lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.
Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys represent individual and institutional investors in lawsuits to recover damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
