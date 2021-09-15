U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Qsic focuses on US expansion with Gow at its helm

·2 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qsic Inc, the enterprise technology platform that contextually automates and creates unique data-driven customer experiences, continues to expand and is thrilled to announce Lachlan Gow as US President.

Gow launched the US headquarters 18-months ago, strategically positioning the business for rapid expansion across the US.

"I am very pleased to join the Qsic leadership group and work with the amazing team to drive innovation and deliver market leading services to our clients and their customers throughout the US. I believe Qsic is uniquely positioned to deliver real value to our clients and I'm incredibly excited by the opportunity to bring this to life.", said Gow.

Gow, previously Coates Group GM, successfully led large scale technology deployments for the likes of McDonald's, Carl's Jr., Burger King (HJ's), Woolworths and Merlin Entertainment. Qsic CEO, Matt Elsley, said "We're very excited to have Lachlan move into the position of President within our US headquarters. His depth of experience, knowledge and leadership capabilities will complement our growing team of passionate people, dedicated to making spaces smart."

Alongside Gow, Edward Welsh heads up the US Sales organization as VP of Global Sales, to help clients transition their thinking and adopt a smart, dynamic customer experience.

For more information on Qsic, visit www.getqsic.com

Qsic is a pioneering and leading commercial music-streaming platform with hundreds of subscribers, thousands of stores and millions of listeners, daily. Music is just the beginning. Today, Qsic is building the world's first platform for fully-automated retail environments using AI-driven experimentation and applied-learning at scale. Ultimately, we exist to help brand leaders understand people, their experiences and transform bricks and mortar environments.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qsic-focuses-on-us-expansion-with-gow-at-its-helm-301377545.html

SOURCE Qsic

