QSL FEATURED IN STUDY UNVEILED AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS

·3 min read

Quebec City enterprise distinguishes itself by its commitment to sustainable development

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - QSL, a world-class company specializing in port terminal operations, stevedoring, marine services, logistics and transportation throughout North America, is proud to have participated in the United Nations Global Compact-Accenture CEO Study on Sustainability. The Quebec City-based company, through its President and CEO Robert Bellisle, shared its perspectives on the imperative of a business model based on sustainability.

The latest UN Global Compact/Accenture Sustainability Study, released today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, presents the perspectives, and call to action of business leaders from 128 countries and 18 sectors. They state that they see the integration of sustainability into their business models as the foundation for protection against instability. Sustainable business models and strategies are not only a climate imperative, but also the foundation for security, growth and resilience.

Climate change, inflation and price volatility, pandemics, armed conflict, labor shortages. The number of challenges now facing business leaders is growing.

"Integrating sustainability and the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, to which we are a signatory, into our business model enables us in many ways to address the challenges posed by instability. For example, institutional investors and other stakeholders are now asking for reporting across the entire value chain. This wider reporting footprint is changing how we operate and view our business. Our sustainability commitments position us well in this regard," commented Robert Bellisle. I am proud to have participated in this new study and to have contributed to charting a course for a more resilient and competitive future in order to achieve the United Nations' sustainable development goals."

Over the years, QSL's commitment has been translated into concrete actions in a number of ways: Green Marine certification for all of its terminals, implementation of complete water treatment systems and extensive network of electric conveyors, local sourcing and production of equipment, adoption of a circular economy philosophy and approach, implementation of telemetry throughout its fleet of equipment, elimination of single-use water bottles, and ongoing implementation of an ISO 14001 (environment) and ISO 45001 (worker health and safety) management system. In addition, in 2021, QSL became the first company in the Canadian marine industry to join the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating that sustainable development is part of QSL's DNA and is at the heart of its vision: to become the North American industry leader.

More info at : Reimagining the Agenda: Unlocking the Global Pathways to Resilience, Growth, and Sustainability for 2030

About QSL

A key player in the supply chain, headquartered in Quebec City, QSL develops customized solutions to offer innovative handling methods, paying particular attention to the cargo and contributing to the well-being of the communities in which it operates. QSL has an impressive socio-economic footprint, with more than 2,000 employees and operations in 64 port terminals across Canada and the United States. It is listed as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. All of its port terminals are Green Marine certified. In 2021, QSL became the first marine company in Canada to join the United Nations Global Compact. www.qsl.com

