QSR Names Cornbread to the 2023 40/40 List

IRVINGTON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Farm to Soul – is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The restaurant is thrilled to be featured in QSR's 2023 edition of "The 40/40 List," which highlights America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals – recognizing 40 fast casuals with fewer than 40 locations that QSR believes are on the verge of something big.

This year's QSR 40/40 List underlines Cornbread as a beloved restaurant quickly rising to the top as an innovative soul food restaurant far and few between. Not only has the brand gone above and beyond by creating a unique variety of menu items, but they also give back to their communities. Cornbread currently has three stores open and expects to open a fourth store in Montclair, New Jersey this summer. Cornbread also has plans to continue expansion as they are set to launch their franchise opportunity.

"We are proud to be receiving this recognition from QSR," said Cornbread Co-Founder and CEO Adenah Bayoh. "Cornbread has had the opportunity to uplift and serve communities in New Jersey and New York, which is a big part of Cornbread's mission as we want to provide food and comfort to new communities. We look forward to expanding further across the East Coast."

Cornbread was created by co-founders Adenah Bayoh and Elzadie Smith. Smith, a native of Tifton, GA, has a background in culinary arts as well as a family history of being in the kitchen. Her grandfather was a farmer and restaurant owner in the South, where she would learn some of her skills. Her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for cooking connected her with Bayoh to create the Cornbread chain. Smith's recipes are healthy, savory and responsibly sourced. The two set out to become pioneers as the first successful soul food chain. Bayoh, a first-generation immigrant, managed to escape the civil war in her native country of Liberia at age 13. When she first arrived in the U.S., she dreamt of becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs in her new home. Bayoh worked hard to become the owner of eight restaurants, which include four IHOP franchises in northern New Jersey. She opened her first IHOP at the age of 27, making her one of the youngest franchisees in the country at that time.

"This year's 40/40 List is one our most entrepreneurial driven yet. It showcases the recovery, relevance, and potential of the fast-casual category's top brands," says Danny Klein, editorial director at QSR. "All of these concepts have a chance to hit it big in the coming years, and we're ready to watch them do just that."

About Cornbread

Founded in 2017 by Co-Founders, Adenah Bayoh and Elzadie "Zadie" Smith, Cornbread specializes in mouthwatering, soul food creations such as baked mac & cheese, collard greens, yams, chicken, signature cornbread and other specialty menu items. Cornbread is based in New Jersey and currently has three locations open and operating in the NYC/NJ area. For more information, or if interested in Cornbread franchising opportunities, please visit https://cornbreadsoul.com/franchise-opportunity/ .

