QSRP, in partnership with Foodtastic, expands O'Tacos to Canada by opening 50 stores

Foodtastic is proud to announce a reciprocal partnership with QSRP to expand O'Tacos throughout Canada by opening 50 O'Tacos and QSRP to expand Pita Pit in France and Western Europe opening by 50 Pita Pits

O'Tacos is the inventor and market leader of French tacos, an originally Mexican classic reworked in a French style. O'Tacos is known for the quality of its ingredients, its delicious cheese sauce and high-quality meat. The client gets the opportunity to choose from 40,000 different varieties, made to order, therefore making it an ideal option to eat-in or take away.

"Foodtastic has proven to be a leading operator in Canada and is therefore the perfect partner to expand the O'Tacos brand in Northern America. There are no limits to our hunger to keep on developing our brands, focusing on innovation, creating new partnerships where our guest is always in the center of our mind," shared Alessandro Preda, CEO of QSRP.

"QSRP is one oft he fastest growing and leading operations in France and Western Europe, we look forward to woking closely with them on this bilateral initiative to expand O'Tacos in Canada and Pita Pit in France and Western Europe. "explains Peter Mammas, CEO of Foodtastic.

Over the coming weeks, teams from Foodtastic will travel to Europe to learn all the ins and outs of O'Tacos. The European team will in return come to Canada to start the construction process for the first opening in Q2 of 2023.

QSRP is a quick service restaurant platform dedicated to delivering great customer food experiences through our ca. 1,000 restaurants and ca. 6,000 own employees in 7 key countries. Our product offering proudly represents a culturally diverse selection: a. Burgers with US-style Burger King and Belgian rooted Quick, French style halal tacos with O'Tacos as well as c. Sustainable certified seafood NORDSEE & Go! Fish.

O'Tacos founded in 2007, is a digitally-focused mainly franchised native halal restaurant chain serving 'Original French Tacos'. It is owned by QSR Platform Holding SCA.

Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada. Including the recently closed acquisitions of Quesada and Freshii, Foodtastic's system exceeds 1,100 restaurants and 1.15 billion in sales. Foodtastic is rapidly growing internationally, with over 100 restaurants outside of North America.

In addition to Quesada and Freshii, Foodtastic's brands include Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn MacCool's, Shoeless Joe's, Rôtisseries Benny, La Belle et La bœuf, and Monza.

