U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.62
    -3.55 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,720.47
    -92.03 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,698.04
    +29.88 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.99
    +0.07 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    -2.42 (-2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +31.40 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    +0.26 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0242
    +0.0070 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6970
    -0.0510 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1120
    -0.7190 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,628.33
    -851.32 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.43
    -13.20 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Qtrac Earns Zendesk Customer Satisfaction Badge

·2 min read

Zendesk (a world-leading customer support platform) recognizes Qtrac's consistently exceptional customer experiences

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® by Lavi Industries, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems, today announced it has received a Zendesk Customer Satisfaction Badge, a milestone that highlights how Qtrac customers can depend on reliable and knowledgeable support personnel for exceptional customer service during every engagement.

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its Virtual Queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. (PRNewsfoto/Qtrac by Lavi Industries)
Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its Virtual Queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. (PRNewsfoto/Qtrac by Lavi Industries)

"The badge is a form of assurance that our customers are receiving the best-in-class support they deserve."

"Achieving this recognition of exceptional support is a testament to our people, process, and flexible, user-friendly software," said Yoni Lavi, president of Qtrac. "This designation is fully controlled and managed by Zendesk, which ensures credibility and transparency for the recognition. The badge is a form of assurance that our customers are receiving the best-in-class support they deserve."

World-class support is essential with SaaS platforms, and receiving customer feedback, even when service is exceptional, can be a challenge for any organization. Qtrac awards badges to its most engaged customers, which provides positive reinforcement for interacting with the company and incentivizes them to do more.

To determine eligibility for a Customer Satisfaction Badge, Zendesk reviews a partner company's customer ratings. If a partner company has 120 satisfactory ratings overall, and the most recent 100 ratings are satisfactory and above, the partner is awarded the badge.

"Delivering world-class service is critical to our organization's success, and, more importantly, to our customers' success," added Alek Nikolovski, Qtrac's helpdesk manager.

Qtrac customer service is fully accessible for all customers via telephone, email, and live chat. Customers can also find an extensive self-help library through an online help center.

ABOUT ZENDESK 
Zendesk is a cloud-based CRM company that builds software designed to improve customer relationships. Tools are fully customizable and can be integrated with a variety of other apps like Google Analytics. The company was founded in 2007 by three friends sitting around a kitchen table and now has more than 5,400 employees located in 160 countries. More information is available at zendesk.com.

ABOUT QTRAC® 
Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac was founded by Lavi Industries, the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions. Building on Lavi's 40+ years of experience and success in helping the world's leading companies effectively guide people in, through and out of their facilities, Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at lavi.com and qtrac.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qtrac-earns-zendesk-customer-satisfaction-badge-301600242.html

SOURCE Qtrac by Lavi Industries

Recommended Stories

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • Top 10 Biggest Semiconductor Companies

    The modern economy runs on semiconductors. The tiny electronic circuits, named for the electrical properties of the material from which they're made, are the brains for millions of devices, including space vehicles, car computers, smartphones, medical equipment, appliances, and more.

  • Apple to delay major iPad update so new features can be improved, report claims

    Apple could delay the release of its major upcoming iPad software update, according to a new reports. The new update, iPadOS 16, was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event in June. It included a range of features, mostly notably “Stage Manager”, which introduces a whole new way of multitasking on the iPad.

  • Downtown Seattle Amazon Go store temporarily closes over safety concerns

    The move comes less than five months after Amazon said it would temporarily pull workers out of its nearby offices at the former Macy's building.

  • Better Chip Stock: Intel vs. Qualcomm

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are two of the world's most important chipmakers. Intel is the largest manufacturer of x86 CPUs for PCs and servers, while Qualcomm is one of the top suppliers of mobile chips and baseband modems for smartphones. Qualcomm stock also shed more than 20% of its value as investors fretted over the slowing growth of the smartphone market.

  • Gucci’s Crypto Payment Options Set to Explode in U.S.

    Gucci is accepting more crypto than ever, as ApeCoin joins the fold and it prepares to make all of its U.S. stores crypto-ready this week.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In To Buy Ping Identity

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Infineon, AMD Stock Prices Show Diverging Fortunes in Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- With an industrywide boom in semiconductor sales running out of steam, the sector is dividing into two camps. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanChip companies that cater to automakers, data centers and industrial firms are still trying to keep up with demand, while those exposed to consumer electronics are stuck

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • Why these Triangle tech CEOs bet on office space for the long haul

    Even as remote work grows in popularity, some Triangle tech companies are still investing heavily in office space. Here's why.

  • Seed-phrase leak from crypto wallet Slope prompts Solana hack

    The massive Solana wallet hack had occurred after centralized servers stored unencrypted seed phrases sent by Slope Wallet’s mobile app, making them visible to anyone with access to the server, showed a preliminary finding from blockchain audit firm OtterSec. See related article: Solana blames Slope for exploit Fast facts About 15% of all the affected […]

  • Big Tech Is the West’s Surprise Weapon in Competition With Russia, China

    Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others face criticism at home over their influence in the marketplace and public square, but their role in Ukraine shows how they are becoming an asset in the West’s rivalry with Russia and China.

  • 11 Home Renovation Mistakes New Homeowners Make That Can Cost Them

    Buying your first home is a major life milestone that also comes along with a whole new set of knowledge you will need to acquire. That's why it's important that when it comes to making renovations --...

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • This smart new device will make you love your kids' screen time

    Amazon Glow Review: This innovative device will change the way your kids video chat and interact with family and friends no matter where they are.

  • Solana 'hot' wallets are being drained in multi-million dollar attack

    The bad actor has reportedly drained over 8,000 internet-connected wallets.

  • China's memory upstart YMTC edges closer to rivals with 232-layer chip

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) on Wednesday announced new memory chip technology that would help it catch up with rivals Micron and SK Hynix, just as Washington considers steeper curbs on Chinese semiconductor companies. The company unveiled its fourth-generation 3D NAND chip, the X3-9070, and its first to feature 232 layers of memory cells, government-backed media outlet Global Times reported on Wednesday. South Korea's SK Hynix has also developed its first 238-layer memory chip, boasting a new industry benchmark.

  • Top Chipmaker Samsung Forced To Slash Smartphone Production In Vietnam - Report

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) curtailed production at its massive smartphone plant in Vietnam to counter rising inventory amid reduced consumer spending, Reuters reports. Vietnam's northern province of Thai Nguyen, one of Samsung's two mobile manufacturing bases in the country, accounts for half of its phone output. Samsung has invested $18 billion in the country, contributing 20% of Vietnam's total exports. Samsung, which shipped ~270 million smartphones in 2021, claims the campus ca