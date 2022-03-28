U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.07
    -4.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.95
    -74.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,181.10
    +11.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.57
    -7.33 (-6.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    -21.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.43 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4600
    -0.0320 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    -0.0090 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8600
    +1.8000 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,295.53
    +2,754.89 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.05
    +76.52 (+7.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.23
    +23.88 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

QTS Announces Open Internet Exchange (OIX) Data Center Certifications

·3 min read

QTS leads the industry with 12 DC OIX-2 certified data centers across nine markets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for carrier neutral, open interconnection options, QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced it has obtained Open Internet Exchange (DC OIX-2) certifications for 12 QTS data centers in nine US markets.

QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS)
QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS)

Open-IX, launched in 2014, is an industry-led volunteer organization focused on creating best-of-breed, open access standards for Internet Exchange Providers (IXP OIX-1) and Data Center Providers (DC OIX-2).

Open-IX fosters mutually beneficial ecosystems built upon core values and best practices designed, moderated and certified by industry professionals. The association provides operators with IX and data center technical standards that ensure open and uniform ecosystems for data transmission and physical connectivity to create more resilient and reliable solutions.

Certification is achieved through a detailed technical application and peer review process. Upon approval, ongoing adherence to the standard is community-regulated, creating a more transparent environment in which to consume internet infrastructure services.

QTS now features DC OIX-2 certifications for 12 of its data centers in nine US markets, the most of any data center provider. These include: QTS Atlanta DC1 and DC2(ATL1), QTS Chicago (CHI1), QTS Piscataway, NJ NAP (PNJ1), QTS Richmond NAP (RIC1), QTS Ashburn-Broderick (ASH1), QTS Ashburn-Shellhorn (ASH3), QTS Dulles (IAD2), QTS Irving, (DFW1), QTS Hillsboro NAP (HIL1), QTS Miami (MIA1) and QTS Santa Clara (SJC1).

"Open-IX is extremely excited to announce this landmark certification. By certifying 12 facilities in key interconnection hubs, QTS is making a clear statement in support of an open internet ecosystem," said Eli D. Scher, Chairman of Open-IX. "We look forward to continuing to work with QTS and sincerely appreciate the company's commitment to fair access and engineering excellence."

"The OIX certifications provide a solid framework of best practices for operators and exemplify QTS' commitment to neutral and open interconnection ecosystem standards for IXs and data centers," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "QTS is fully committed to establishing the most resilient, carrier-neutral and certified interconnection platforms to support our customers' growth while reinforcing our core values of neutrality and transparency."

About Open-IX Association
The Open-IX Association (OIX) (www.open-ix.org) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-announces-open-internet-exchange-oix-data-center-certifications-301511386.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Why Chiliz Was a Hot Cryptocurrency on Sunday

    One of the lesser-known cryptocurrencies, Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), was having a splendid Sunday. Excitement is clearly growing for Chiliz 2.0, the major upgrade of the blockchain on which the coin sits. Compounding that, investor interest in tokens linked to entertainment properties is growing overall.

  • Why you should fear oil prices at $90, $100, $150, or $200: Morning Brief

    Get ready for oil-related earnings warnings. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 28, 2022.

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it ste

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Former aircraft designer Shimada may find silver lining in Toshiba gloom

    The crisis at Toshiba Corp may have a silver lining for new boss Taro Shimada, allowing him to keep - at least for now - businesses pivotal to his digital strategy that predecessors had planned to sell. Investors last week voted down management's plan to spin off Toshiba's devices unit, as well as a rival shareholder proposal to solicit buyout offers. But it could give Shimada, a former aircraft designer and Siemens AG executive, leeway for his plan to boost subscription revenue by tying software to hardware.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge, with Inflation and the FED the Key Drivers

    Mortgage rates hit the highest level since Feb-2019, with inflation, geopolitics, and market sentiment towards FED monetary policy driving rates northwards.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.

  • 3 Ways to Get Better Yields Than Bonds, With Some Measure of Safety

    Treasury I-bonds, multi-year guaranteed annuities, and interval funds can deliver solid returns for income-hungry investors with little to no risk

  • Bonds take a fresh beating, yen slides to lowest since 2015

    Mounting fears over rising inflation and interest rates sent U.S. and European bond yields to new highs on Monday, while the yen was set for its biggest daily fall since 2020 as Japan's central bank stood in the way of higher yields. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019, Dutch and Belgian two-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs. As the Bank of Japan reinforced its super-loose monetary policy by offering to buy as many bonds as needed to keep 10-year yields under 0.25%, the yen weakened more than 1.5% against the dollar.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleEl Sal

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Strategists Say Equities Can Weather Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As a global bond selloff gathers pace, equity strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to JPMorgan Chase & Co. reassured stock investors that there’s no need to fret about U.S. treasury yield curve’s inversion just yet.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies

  • Stock Futures Muted as Bond Yields Tick Lower

    U.S. stock futures were little changed and bond yields remained near their highest level in three years as investors prepared for a campaign of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

  • Beginner’s Guide to the Bloomberg Terminal

    The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular tools for real-time financial information. Find out what it is and what it can do for you.

  • KKR Nearing Deal for Fertility Treatment Provider Ivirma

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is nearing a deal to acquire Spanish fertility clinic chain Ivirma Global, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe New York-based buyout firm is

  • Star Entertainment CEO Bekier resigns amid ongoing probe

    (Reuters) -Australia's Star Entertainment Group said on Monday its chief executive officer Matt Bekier had tendered his resignation, amid an investigation over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos. The casino operator's shares, which have fallen over 12% already this year, were down as much as 1.9%. Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO, he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, a company statement said.

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.