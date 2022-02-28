U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

QTS Brings Customers Closer to Their Data with New SDP™ Remote Management Solutions

·4 min read

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive capabilities powering API-driven SDP™ now featuring 100% customer adoption

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of hybrid, colocation, and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced the next wave of intelligent real-time apps and solutions engineered to create the leading digital customer experience in the data center industry. All accessible from QTS' award winning SDP™, this new collection of features gives QTS customers unrivaled visibility, access, and control of their hybrid and hyperscale colocation environments from a single, fully-integrated platform available anywhere and from any device.

QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS)
QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS)

Watch QTS' Chief Technology Officer Brent Bensten and the QTS Innovation Team in QTS' first YouTube Product Premiere here.

Over the last five years, QTS has digitized all of its end-to-end systems to become the first multi-tenant data center operator with an API-driven self-service orchestration platform designed to help organizations view and optimize their data center environments with ease.

SDP™ has achieved 100% adoption by QTS' 1,200+ customers and leads the industry in data center service delivery, which is reflected in QTS' industry-leading customer satisfaction results (NPS of greater than 80 in 2021).

Today, QTS is announcing availability of the next phase of distinctive remote management applications and solutions for SDP™:

  • QTS Huddle™ Early Release Program – An industry-first digital collaboration service that brings together remote and globally dispersed stakeholders - and QTS technicians - through video conferencing, chat, and co-browsing in a synchronous environment. Customers use SDP™ to schedule QTS Huddle™ digital collaboration sessions with up to eight users to exchange thoughts, share ideas, and annotate 3D Mapper™ floor plans, all while QTS techs perform onsite work for them to resolve critical issues at the data center.

  • QTS Dynamic Connectivity Marketplace – Customers get real-time access to hundreds of on-net networks, cloud providers, and thousands of endpoints with a simple cross-connect from SDP™. Marketplace operates similar to a trip planner by creating global connectivity solutions tailored to exacting enterprise and hyperscale needs for proximity, bandwidth, dark fiber, internet exchange, software-defined networks, cloud on-ramps, and more. Partnering with these on-net providers saves costs, shortens deployment times, and can reduce latency.

  • QTS Self-Service Power Circuits – Empowers customers to self-serve deployment of power circuits, when and where they need it. The graphical interface of SDP™ shows customers where power is required, what type of power is eligible for that space, and automatically aligns with associated contracted price.

  • QTS internetConnect™ now via QTS Switchboard™ – This self-provisioning service utilizes a "one-port-to-many" approach that customers use to access workloads in AWS, Azure and Google clouds in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Today, QTS Switchboard™ users can also provision to QTS' popular QTS internetConnect™ blended IP fully managed service from SDP™ in minutes.

"From the customers' perspective, SDP™ transforms a physical data center into a smart and connected digital data center," said Bensten. "Our Innovation and Product Teams are focused on developing technologies and solutions that connect our customers to QTS' smart facilities through software. We call this the cloudification of the data center. The foundation of this software-defined transformation is SDP™ – a self-service digital platform that our customers and partners use to precisely optimize their colocation environments from wherever they are."

In 2021 QTS introduced the QTS Smart Family of solutions built on advanced technologies including AI, ML, and predictive capabilities to enable real-time visibility, access, notifications, along with pre-emptive intelligent insights in its customers' colocation environments.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-brings-customers-closer-to-their-data-with-new-sdp-remote-management-solutions-301491776.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

