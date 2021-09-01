U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,530.11
    +7.43 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.70
    +4.97 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.12
    +71.88 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.42
    -1.08 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0190 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9210
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,562.13
    -182.56 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.58
    +20.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.68
    +31.98 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

QTS Realty Trust Announces Fundamental Change Conversion for New Series A Preferred Units

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the closing of its acquisition on August 31, 2021 by affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and Blackstone Property Partners, QTS Realty Trust ("QTS") announced that holders of its 6.50% Series A Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Limited Liability Company Units (the "New Series A Preferred Units") will have the right, until the close of business on October 14, 2021, to convert each New Series A Preferred Unit into $172.84 in cash. Thereafter, holders of New Series A Preferred Units will have the right to convert each unit into $167.40 in cash. At the closing of the acquisition, each outstanding share of QTS 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock was automatically converted into one New Series A Preferred Unit.

Additional information regarding the conversion is included in a notice of occurrence of a fundamental change that has been distributed to holders of New Series A Preferred Units. Holders who wish to convert their New Series A Preferred Units should contact their broker, bank or other nominee. Computershare is serving as the conversion agent and can be contacted at c/o Computershare, Voluntary Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street Suite V, Canton, MA 02021 or CANoticeofGuarantee@computershare.com.

A copy of the terms of the New Series A Preferred Units was included in Exhibit 3.1 to QTS' Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 31, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

QTS Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas
EVP Finance
Ir@qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

or

Andrew Siegel / Viveca Tress / Lucas Pers
Joele Frank
(212) 355-4449

Blackstone Media Contacts:

Paula Chirhart
(347) 463-5453
Paula.Chirhart@blackstone.com

or

Jeffrey Kauth
(212) 583-5395
Jeffrey.Kauth@Blackstone.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-announces-fundamental-change-conversion-for-new-series-a-preferred-units-301367286.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Wayfair Can Survive the Great Reopening

    Wayfair's (NYSE: W) second-quarter earnings results were somewhat muted, as revenue posted a decline of 10% year over year. In the third quarter of 2020, revenue surged 66% year over year, but analysts expect Wayfair to grow revenue by just 1.8% in the next quarter. Despite the recent decline in revenue, there are three reasons Wayfair is looking very strong as the economy reopens.

  • Is InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    InMode's (NASDAQ:INMD) stock is up by a considerable 56% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive...

  • Apple's stock gains after WSJ report of new blood pressure, fertility planning features for smartwatches, eventually

    Shares of Apple Inc. (aapl) gained 0.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the technology behemoth will eventually include a tool to monitor blood pressure and a thermometer to help with fertility planning in its smartwatches. Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ report said the fertility feature could be available in the Apple Watch as soon as next year, as will an upgrade to how sleep patterns are tracked.

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Here’s why Robert Shiller’s two stock-market indexes are telling wildly different valuation stories.

    The Nobel laureate has two ways to measure stock-market valuation -- and each tells its own story about whether stocks are in a bubble.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

    Contrarian investing works for plenty of investors, but growing your nest egg doesn't have to be so difficult. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock has climbed around 31% this year and just set a new high-water mark last week. Shares of Align Technology have been soaring right along with sales of its Invisalign brand of clear aligners.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.