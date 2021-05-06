Qtum Chain Foundation Announces Formation of VC Group
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Blockchain platform Qtum Chain Foundation announces today's creation of a venture capital group based in its Stockholm, Sweden office. The Qtum VC group will provide strategic advice and early round seed investment for promising blockchain projects.
Director of the group, Antonio Saaranen, commented:
"Our initial pledge for the fund will be $10M, and we're open to partnering up with similar entities in the crypto space. We will have a blockchain agnostic approach in this fund and are willing to work with any projects that wish to contribute to the blockchain ecosystem as a whole. With this venture capital group, Qtum can take advantage of our team's deep experience in blockchain and, at the same time, help aspiring projects hit the ground running and come to the market."
The focus areas for the group will be emerging projects developing blockchain ecosystem infrastructure in diverse areas including, but not limited to, non-fungible, green-blockchain, decentralized finance, layer 0 and layer 2.
Interested parties seeking funding or wanting to partner should contact Qtum VC at ventures@qtum.info.
About QTUM
Qtum (pronounced Quantum) is an open, permissionless blockchain and ecosystem that combines security-aspects from the Bitcoin-protocol together with the "programmability" of Ethereum. Which enables well-known security properties from the UTXO-set from Bitcoin. Also enabling the possibility of building robust decentralized applications, smart contracts, DeFi-products, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). Instead of using the energy-intense Proof-of-Work (PoW), Qtum uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to secure its blockchain and is seen as a more sustainable option for the future. (For example, Ethereum is now migrating from PoW to PoS). For more information, please visit: www.qtum.org
CONTACT:
Antonio Saaranen
Head of BD & Investments
Qtum Chain Foundation
ventures@qtum.info
