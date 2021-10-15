U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Québec craft cannabis collective extending local products

·2 min read

DLYS by ROSE LifeScience welcomes Sutton micro-producer Cannafrogs

HUNTINGDON, QC, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a Québec cannabis industry influencer, this week announced a partnership with micro-producer Cannafrogs. The new relationship officially brings local craft products by the Sutton, Québec, group into the DLYS family—a brand collective of Québec craft cannabis makers, curated by ROSE.

Cannafrogs is the fourth micro-producer to join DLYS this year.

"This relationship shows the impact Québec micro-producers are having on our industry," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "Cannafrogs is doing and making things at the local level which are very interesting. We are thrilled to welcome their entire team to DLYS."

Using advanced hydroponic engineering, Cannafrogs President Marc-Olivier Ledoux says their production method allows for more precision in their craft, which is showing in the quality of the product.

"We use a two-tiered irrigation system, which adapts to the customized life-cycle of our plants," said Ledoux. "It's very specialized, and the results have been incredible. We are grateful that ROSE believes in us and how we do things here in Sutton. Having our place with DLYS is so important to us, and for other small producers in Québec."

Ledoux is joined at the helm of Cannafrogs by partner Steven Boucher. Their first product under the regional DLYS "Sutton" moniker, Gelato33—an Indica-dominant hybrid strain in dried flower form—is currently released exclusively to the SQDC.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

As a private Québec company, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. For more information, visit www.roselifesience.ca.

About DLYS
The DLYS cannabis collective by ROSE LifeScience Inc. is a brand initiative which increases locally—crafted options for consumers, while supporting community-based producers. ROSE's mission for the DLYS brand is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities.

About Cannafrogs
Nestled in Québec's Eastern Townships, in the region of Sutton, Cannafrogs is a locally scaled licensed cannabis micro-producer specializing in state-of-the-art hydroponic growing techniques, allowing for better adaptation to the customized life cycle of its plants. Cannafrogs is a member of the DLYS craft cannabis collective by ROSE LifeScience Inc.

SOURCE ROSE LifeScience

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c0398.html

