The Québec government grants $1.1 million for four development initiatives put forward by the Barrière Lake Algonquin community

LAKE BARRIÈRE, QC, April 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Four social, economic, and community development projects proposed by the Barrière Lake Algonquin community will receive $1.1 million in financial support from the Québec government under the Indigenous Initiatives Fund lll. Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today. The finalization of the initiatives will create new local businesses, enhance sports infrastructure, and increase food supply in the region.

The following initiatives have been selected:

The addition of a roof to the community skating rink

Some $612 018 will be granted to the Barrière Lake Algonquin Band Council to finalize the construction of the community skating rink, which until now has lacked a permanent roof. The addition will extend the hockey season and the organization of community gatherings in the new interior space. Since the community has limited sports infrastructure and hockey is especially popular among young people, many families are eagerly awaiting this investment.

Tasha's Foodtruck

Tasha Matchewan, the owner of Tasha's Foodtruck, will receive $130 391 to acquire and operate a canteen truck, to be installed on the site of the former Le Domaine stopping place on Route 117 some 30 km from the community of Barrière Lake. In addition to encouraging entrepreneurship among Indigenous women and increasing the food supply in the region, the project will create several seasonal jobs.

Financing for the business plan of an excavation and forestry company

The Corporation de construction Maigan, a new enterprise founded by three members of the Barrière Lake Algonquin community, will receive $24 616. The funding will cover the hiring of an expert consultant who will have a mandate to design a business plan for the company, whose objective is to carry out essential development work on the reserve and in the surrounding territory.

Renovation of a baseball diamond

The addition of $203 380 to the funds awarded in 2020 to the Barrière Lake Algonquin Band Council to renovate the community baseball diamond brings total government funding to $376 938. The funds will allow for the completion of work planned since 2018. The inevitable increase in construction costs stemming from the pandemic has made necessary a revision of worksite expenses and led to the granting of additional assistance.

QUOTES:

"I am delighted to note the strong initiative of the members of the Lake Barrière Algonquin community. It is an honour for our government to participate in the community's socioeconomic development. The initiatives selected are undeniably innovative and necessary. It is my hope that in a few years we will witness extensive positive spinoff stemming from their completion."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"I am indeed pleased that our government is supporting these fine projects submitted by the Barrière Lake and Kitigan Zibi Algonquin communities. The financial assistance announced today will support both the development of certain businesses and leisure activities and sports in each of the communities. In my capacity as MNA for Gatineau riding, I would like to pay tribute to and thank the initiators of these projects, which are significant for our riding and its reputation."

Robert Bussière, MNA for Gatineau riding

