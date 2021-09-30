U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.92
    -5.54 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,224.20
    -166.52 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,550.64
    +38.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.57
    +0.26 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.83
    -1.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +34.80 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.60 (+2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5810
    -0.3780 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,098.32
    +840.35 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.81
    -14.63 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.34
    -22.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

The Québec Ombudsman's 2020-2021 Annual Report - News release 2

·3 min read

Act now to correct major flaws in the health and social services network

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In her 2020-2021 Annual Report, Québec Ombudsperson Marie Rinfret pinpoints major flaws in the health and social services network. Noting that some of the most vulnerable people do not get the services they need and have the right to, the Ombudsperson is urging government to acknowledge recurrent problems and quickly adopt and implement solutions. Government must put an end to the intolerable situations and inequity exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qu&#xe9;bec Ombudsman&#39;s Logo (CNW Group/Protecteur du citoyen)
Québec Ombudsman's Logo (CNW Group/Protecteur du citoyen)

"Headlines aren't enough," insisted Marie Rinfret. "Promises have to produce results. The COVID-19 crisis has shown that vulnerable people paid the price for problems that were long known, recognized and documented. For example, all of us were shocked by what we saw and heard about CHSLD residents left on their own by exhausted staff."

This year, the Québec Ombudsman published a progress report (available on the Ombudsman's website) about the weaknesses in CHSLDs during the first wave. The testimonies from the people who witnessed events first-hand are troubling. In its report, the Québec Ombudsman spells out the priorities for action. More broadly, the Québec Ombudsman has seen that often, corrective measures lag for ensuring a real response to the pressing needs of people with physical disabilities, parents of children on the autism spectrum, or young people in difficulty.

Examples of persistent shortcomings in the health and social services network

  • People with disabilities who must live in a residential resource are hard-pressed to find a format given their specific situation. The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux announced metrics, but concrete gains have yet to materialize.

  • Year after year, the slate of home support services is insufficient for expressed needs, even though home support is an alternative to hospitalization and residences. Regional disparities persist and new exclusion factors are added to existing ones in a culture based on cuts rather than on services.

  • Overcrowded hospital emergency rooms jeopardize the quality of care and patients' safety. There are solutions, but they are slow to be implemented. For example, how people move through the system could be better planned.

  • Complaints about private seniors' residences (RPAs) once again brought into relief problems amplified by the pandemic: short staffing, mistakes in administering medication, inadequate monitoring of the premises, and ill-adapted services. RPAs are not always supervised properly by CISSSs and CIUSSSs.

A few figures

Among the main grounds for substantiated complaints, four causes for dissatisfaction about the health and social services network recur the most often:

  • Poor service quality (21.4%);

  • Lengthy wait times (18.4%);

  • Failure to uphold rights (13.7%);

  • Conditions and the living environment (13.1%).

In 2020-2021, the Québec Ombudsman intervened with:

  • 34 of the 52 health and social services institutions;

  • 22 of the 90 other institutions affiliated with the health and social services network;

  • 57 private seniors' residences;

  • 16 community organizations;

  • 6 prehospital emergency services;

  • 3 private or community resources for a vulnerable client population.

A major gain for children born in Québec

The Québec Ombudsman published a special report on Québec-born children who did not have access to health insurance because of their parents' precarious immigration status. One of its recommendations was that children in this situation quality for the public health plan at birth. In December 2020, a bill was tabled in response.

The Québec Ombudsman, which acts impartially and independently, ensures that the rights of citizens are upheld in their dealings with public services. The Ombudsman's services are free and user-friendly.

See the highlights of the Québec Ombudsman's 2020-2021 Annual Report on the Ombudsman's website.

SOURCE Protecteur du citoyen

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/30/c6095.html

Recommended Stories

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.

  • Merck and Acceleron Pharma Agree to $11.5 Billion Deal. The Shares Are Up.

    Shares in Merck (ticker: MRK) rose in the premarket, after the U.S. pharmaceutical group said Thursday it will acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) in a $11.5 billion deal. The move will boost Merck’s current pipeline, its lineup of drug candidates under discovery or development, with Acceleron’s drugs that treat rare diseases. Merck CEO and president Rob Davis said in a statement: “Acceleron’s innovative research has yielded an exciting late-stage candidate that complements and strengthens our growing cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline and holds the potential to build upon Merck’s proud legacy in cardiovascular disease.”

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on C

  • How Monoclonal Antibody Therapies Fight Covid-19

    Doctors are increasingly turning to monoclonal-antibody drugs to treat high-risk patients who get sick with Covid-19. WSJ takes a look at how the therapies work and why they’re important for saving lives. Illustration: Jacob Reynolds/WSJ

  • /R E P E A T -- Delic Partnership with Paradigm Healthcare of Georgia Brings Clinically Relevant Toxicology Testing to Ketamine Treatment for First Time/

    Delic Holding Corp Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (original source), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced a first of its kind partnership with Paradigm Healthcare, an independent clinical laboratory located in St. Simons, Georgia, United States, with a focus on high complexity, clinical toxicology, to bring state-of-the-art testing to Ketamine Infusion Centers LLC ("KIC"). Through the partnership, KIC will have access to Paradigm's Ben

  • There’s a Fight Over Pneumococcal Vaccines. Pfizer May Be Winning.

    Presentations and discussion at a CDC advisory meeting favored Pfizer's vaccine over Merck's, according to SVB Leerink analyst Dr. Geoffrey Porges.

  • Merck to Buy Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 Billion

    The pharmaceutical giant enhances its rare-disease business with a bet on treatments for respiratory and blood diseases.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    A little more than a year after the stock market notched its fastest recovery ever from a bear market low, investors are getting nervous about owning equities. It designs and manufactures its own components, as well as those of others.

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • Nemaura Medical Inc. Announces Beta Launch of MiBoKo

    Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the beta launch of MiBoKo, a new metabolic health program utilizing a noninvasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. According to the update, Nemaura’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Faz Chowdhury will discuss MiBoKo in more detail during his corporate presentation sch

  • Beyond the science, experts say there could be an economic case for giving out COVID-19 booster shots

    Boosters can help prevent breakthrough infections, and that could reduce sick days and quarantine time.

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Sure Signs You Have "Frightening" Long Covid, Says New Study

    As experts have been saying for months, there's nothing simple about COVID-19. That especially applies to the phenomenon known as "long COVID," a condition some people develop after the coronavirus should have cleared the body. Researchers don't know what causes it or how to effectively treat it, but some people can be debilitated by the symptoms. But a new study has uncovered how many people get long COVID, and what its most common signs are. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a