U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,137.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.50
    -20.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.24
    +0.91 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.35
    -1.10 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6440
    -0.5970 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,144.54
    -602.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.02
    -32.98 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.46
    +8.71 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Quad-C Management Announces Investment in Catapult in Partnership with Management

·3 min read

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, a leading middle market private equity firm, announced that it has recently closed on an investment in Catapult Print and Packaging LLC ("Catapult" or the "Company"), a leading printer and converter of linerless and pressure sensitive labels.

https://www.quadcmanagement.com (PRNewsfoto/Quad-C Management, Inc.)
https://www.quadcmanagement.com (PRNewsfoto/Quad-C Management, Inc.)

Founded in 2018 and based in Orlando, Florida, Catapult provides specialty labels primarily serving the food and beverage, industrial and consumer end-markets. Mark Cook founded the Company with his two sons, Lewis and Ashley, with the vision of creating a best-in-class label provider. Catapult leverages the latest printing technology and management's operational experience to drive industry-leading service levels, lead times and quality products.

A family-owned business since its 2018 inception, Catapult is led by CEO, Mark Cook, President, Lewis Cook and Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Cook, all of whom will continue in that capacity.

"We are excited to partner with Quad-C to continue the growth trajectory of Catapult," said Mark Cook. "We believe there is tremendous opportunity to establish a leading label provider and plan to continue to invest in that goal."

"We view Quad-C as the ideal partner to support the next phase of growth at Catapult given their long history of investing in family-owned businesses," said Lewis Cook. "We have a shared vision to build a national platform and are excited to have a likeminded partner in Quad-C to help our team execute on our growth plan."

"We have been impressed with the entire Catapult team from day one and the Company's approach to the label industry," said Frank Winslow, Partner at Quad-C. "We have evaluated the label market for years and view Catapult as a differentiated platform. We share management's enthusiasm regarding the partnership and growth outlook."

"Catapult fits well with Quad-C's investment criteria, and we see multiple avenues for continued growth," said Matt Trotta, Vice President at Quad-C. "We look forward to partnering with the Catapult team and supporting that growth."

Deloitte Corporate Finance served as financial advisor to Catapult on the transaction and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to Quad-C.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Quad-C
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. Over its long history, Quad-C has invested approximately $4 billion in more than 75 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

About Catapult
Catapult provides linerless and pressure sensitive labels primarily to the food and beverage, industrial and consumer end-markets.  For additional information, please visit www.catapultprint.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quad-c-management-announces-investment-in-catapult-in-partnership-with-management-301555210.html

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • /R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Saint John/

    Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding public infrastructure with Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Alexander (Sandy) Ross, Chief Executive Officer of the Saint John Airport Authority.

  • Parents of Hospitalized Children May Not Feel Equipped to Report Mistakes, According To Latest Leapfrog Group Patient Experience Report

    The report finds that parents or guardians did not feel equipped to report mistakes about their child's care at a hospital, raising serious patient safety concerns. The report also highlights the critical need for more transparency and public reporting for pediatric patient experiences.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • NYSE Vice Chair: ‘Markets have their ups and downs’

    Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi is joined by NYSE Vice Chmn. & Chief Commercial Officer, John Tuttle at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as they discuss the forum and the state of the market.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • 3 Dow Stocks With 107% to 147% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components are three that analysts believe could more than double over the next year.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Snap Suddenly Lowered Its Quarterly Guidance. Here's What It Might Mean for the Digital Advertising Industry.

    The market threw a bit of a hissy fit on Tuesday after social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) published an 8-K saying it would miss its second-quarter revenue guidance due to macroeconomic concerns. Investors took this as a cue that the digital advertising market is headed for a slowdown and decided to sell off mega-cap names like Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon. The S&P 500 was down 0.81% on the day and the Nasdaq 100, which has a lot of exposure to the digital advertising industry, was down 2.20%.

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • Musk’s Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan But Needs More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Citi

  • Satellite firm BlackSky lands intelligence contract worth up to $1B

    The contract will mean continued hiring across the company's offices, including for machine learning and artificial intelligence software development in Seattle.

  • 3 Oil Companies That Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • Alibaba Earnings Report Will Provide Insight Into China Economy

    BABA stock trades near a six-year low as China internet giant Alibaba gets ready to report year-end results Thursday morning.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Declaring Dividend?

    Altria is sticking with its full-year profit outlook, and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. Is MO stock a buy now?

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]