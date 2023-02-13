Quad Cities Furnace Repair Company Has Established a Reputation for Quickly Resolving Its Customers Home Heating Concerns

Davenport, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Davenport, Iowa-based Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC has been taking care of the HVAC and plumbing needs of those in the Quad Cities area since 1923. In that time, those at this company have worked hard to make it one of the most trusted names in its area when it comes to residential plumbing, heating, and cooling services. Part of that has to do with Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC’s willingness to go the extra mile for its customers during the colder months of the year to help keep its customers' furnaces in proper working order. It’s a commitment to its customers that Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, stated they never have or never will break.

Durand says, “There are not many places in the United States that have as consistently cold winters as we do in the Quad Cities area. That means our customers depend on their heating systems to work each time they call on them to do so. When those furnaces don’t work, those customers know that one phone call to us will get a knowledgeable and well-trained tech to them in short order to resolve the problem.” He went on to say that no matter how big or small a customer's heating problem is, they have the means to resolve it. That includes replacing small parts that are usually carried right on their service vehicles to supplying and installing entire new furnace systems. They are prepared to always do this because they realize that during the coldest months of the year no family ever wants to be without heat for long, especially those families with infants or younger children. This includes responding 24/7 if that’s what it takes to get a Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, or Moline customer’s furnace working again. A recent news article by Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC also reminded that many winter heater repairs can be avoided by a customer scheduling a fall furnace checkup with them.

Story continues

Furnace install and repair

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC is not just a fair-weather company when it comes to plumbing repairs either. They have proved this time and time again by making themselves available to Quad Cities customers even on the coldest days of the year. This includes them responding quickly to instances of frozen or burst pipes and having techs that know how to properly insulate plumbing systems to help avoid cold weather plumbing mishaps. The company’s general manager added that because they drive service vehicles that are fully stocked with plumbing pipes, fixtures, and other key plumbing components, most of their winter season plumbing repairs never require a second trip.

Those that have used the company’s winter plumbing or heating services often leave glowing reviews about that experience. Angela Loebach stated, “Tony was very professional. He inspected the furnace unit and found one part needing replacement. He explained the scope of the work and provided pricing. I felt confident in his opinion and work.” Sarah Gless proclaimed, “Shane came out to repair a leaking pipe. He was on time, polite, and personable, and cleaned up the mess before he left. I would definitely call Northwest again. Thank you!”

These reviews were taken from Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC’s Google Maps Business Listing where they have a very impressive 4.9 out of a possible 5-star average review rating on over 500 reviews. The company’s general manager also invited those in the Quad Cities area to check out what he termed their ‘monthly specials’ too. This includes such deals as special pricing on preseason heating & AC system checkups or even the same type of deal on a yearly service agreement. It changes from month to month, so he says the more a customer checks out their website, the more monthly specials they will be able to take advantage of.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpP_awGZIWk

More information on the company’s furnace repair and winter plumbing problem services can be obtained by calling Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, referring to its website, or visiting its Twitter Page.

###

For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807

CONTACT: Bill Durand



