Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Moline, Illinois

The hospital is a joint venture between UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline, Illinois. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, and an on-site dialysis suite.

"We are excited to open this hospital in Moline as a joint venture between Encompass Health, a national leader in post-acute healthcare services, and UnityPoint Health, an industry leader in the Midwest," said Tammy Pauwels, CEO of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute. "As the region's only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital, we will provide essential services to help patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses. Both UnityPoint Health and Encompass Health have a proven track record of quality, patient and family satisfaction and are united in our mission to providing compassionate care."

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is Encompass Health's 152nd inpatient rehabilitation hospital, and its fourth location in Illinois.

About UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. As an industry leader in the Midwest, we put people first — they're our sweet spot, what we care about most, and why we do what we do. Our 30,000 team members are committed to giving each person the type of experience we'd want for our own loved ones. We believe everyday moments are worth celebrating, and as your partner in health care, we're dedicated to making it easier to live well. UnityPoint Health, UnityPoint Clinic® and UnityPoint at HomeSM provide easier, more personal care to patients and families. Because people are amazing, and we're here to help keep them that way.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 152 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:                                     

    UnityPoint Health – Trinity Media Contact:

Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912                                                

    Kristy Phillipson | 309-373-3839

danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com                                  

    Kristy.phillipson@unitypoint.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quad-cities-rehabilitation-institute-a-40-bed-inpatient-rehabilitation-hospital-now-open-in-moline-illinois-301610944.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

