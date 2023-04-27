U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,135.35
    +79.36 (+1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.16
    +524.29 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,142.24
    +287.89 (+2.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.22
    +20.81 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1033
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.0960 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8740
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,448.79
    +1,080.43 (+3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.60
    +11.28 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.58
    -21.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,457.68
    +41.21 (+0.15%)
     
Quad countries, UN, Africa groups welcome Sudan ceasefire extension

Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The African Union, United Nations and so-called Quad countries welcomed the 72-hour extension of a ceasefire by Sudan's warring parties on Thursday and called for its full implementation.

"We also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access," according to a statement from the Quad - the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - as well as the United Nations, the African Union and African trade bloc IGAD. (Reporting by Pitas Costas and Doina Chiacu;)