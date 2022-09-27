U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,695.61
    +40.57 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,526.63
    +265.82 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,969.84
    +166.92 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.74
    +32.86 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +2.13 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.50
    +10.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    +0.22 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9628
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9290
    +0.0510 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0106 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7210
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,179.72
    +1,062.57 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.31
    +2.17 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.54
    +19.59 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Quad Security Dialogue Report 2022: United States, India, Japan, and Australia Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services 2021-2026

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quad Security Dialogue Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

In this study, the analyst provides an overview of each Quad member's relevant defense investments and market participants, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include legal and policy issues for technology sharing as well as long-standing hesitation about participating in defense partnerships.

Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region have called for the creation of the Quad Security Dialogue between the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in the defense field through technology sharing and joint exercises.

Quad countries have individually made great strides in the development of their local defense industries, particularly in the areas of missile defense technology, artificial intelligence, hypersonic systems, and submarine capabilities, and thus serve as models for the rest of the world.

However, their main concern today is how to combine their technologies to effectively address regional challenges while also pushing for innovation and sustainability. The study period for this research is 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quad Security Dialogue

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Quad Security Dialogue Market

  • Scope of Research

  • Important Application Areas

  • Trends and Challenges

  • Quad Security Dialogue Spending

  • Biggest Market Players - The United States

  • Relevant Investments and Projects - The United States

  • Biggest Market Players - India

  • Relevant Investments and Projects - India

  • Biggest Market Players - Japan

  • Relevant Investments and Projects - Japan

  • Biggest Market Players - Australia

  • Relevant Investments and Projects - Australia

  • Joint Initiatives - Quad Security Dialogue

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • SDG-15 as It Relates to the Quad Security Dialogue

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Multi-level Security and Information Sharing Tools

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Joint Research and Development

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services

  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5je6j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quad-security-dialogue-report-2022-united-states-india-japan-and-australia-combat-systems-procurement-installation-and-services-2021-2026-301634032.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Jump; Another FTX Buyout

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin recovers $20,000; Russia plans digital ruble for trade with China; FTX wins Voyager Digital auction; Red Notice issued for crypto founder.

  • Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts But Says It Remains Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward FloridaGoldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price for

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Oil prices bounce off a nearly 9-month low as Hurricane Ian curbs U.S. Gulf production

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with prices finding support a day after settling at their lowest since January, as Hurricane Ian leads to the shut down of some platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and as a dollar rally takes a breather.

  • Qualcomm CFO Focuses on Investing in Budding Automotive Business

    Qualcomm finance chief Akash Palkhiwala is weighing how much to allocate toward the company’s growing automotive-chip business as consumer demand for smartphones continues to slow.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy

  • Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

    Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline.

  • U.S. Silica to raise prices by at least 9%, and up to 20%, to offset labor, transportation and materials inflation

    U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. said Tuesday its Industrial and Specialty Products business will raise prices by 9% to 20% beginning Nov. 1, to help offset "significant and continuing" cost increases in labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing. The performance materials company said the price increases will be for most of its silica sand, aplite, limestone, diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays and non-activated clay products, for various uses including glass, filtration, foundry, pa

  • Crypto regulation laggards spur arbitrage risk - French central banker

    Countries that are slow to build up regulations for crypto assets could create arbitrage risks that players operating globally could exploit, the head of France's central bank said on Tuesday. The European Union has sought to be a global standard-setter, proposing in July that companies get a licence and provide customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the 27-nation bloc. But crypto assets, such as cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, are largely still unregulated globally.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • Shenzhen govt-owned firm steps in to complete four Evergrande projects

    Embattled China Evergrande Group is working with a real estate investment and operations firm owned by the Shenzhen government to complete four property developments in the tech hub, the two companies said. They said in a joint statement posted on the Wechat account of Evergrande's Shenzhen unit on Monday that as instructed by the authorities, Evergrande has introduced Shenzhen Longgang Ancheng Investment Operation Co Ltd into four developments situated in the Longgang district.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.