Quad Security Dialogue Report 2022: United States, India, Japan, and Australia Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services 2021-2026
In this study, the analyst provides an overview of each Quad member's relevant defense investments and market participants, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include legal and policy issues for technology sharing as well as long-standing hesitation about participating in defense partnerships.
Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region have called for the creation of the Quad Security Dialogue between the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in the defense field through technology sharing and joint exercises.
Quad countries have individually made great strides in the development of their local defense industries, particularly in the areas of missile defense technology, artificial intelligence, hypersonic systems, and submarine capabilities, and thus serve as models for the rest of the world.
However, their main concern today is how to combine their technologies to effectively address regional challenges while also pushing for innovation and sustainability. The study period for this research is 2021-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quad Security Dialogue
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Quad Security Dialogue Market
Scope of Research
Important Application Areas
Trends and Challenges
Quad Security Dialogue Spending
Biggest Market Players - The United States
Relevant Investments and Projects - The United States
Biggest Market Players - India
Relevant Investments and Projects - India
Biggest Market Players - Japan
Relevant Investments and Projects - Japan
Biggest Market Players - Australia
Relevant Investments and Projects - Australia
Joint Initiatives - Quad Security Dialogue
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
SDG-15 as It Relates to the Quad Security Dialogue
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Multi-level Security and Information Sharing Tools
Growth Opportunity 2 - Joint Research and Development
Growth Opportunity 3 - Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services
Conclusions and Future Outlook
