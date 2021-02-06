U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,886.83
    +15.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,148.24
    +92.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,856.30
    +78.55 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.33
    +30.91 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.07
    +0.84 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +24.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.80 (+3.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0087 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    +0.0310 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3800
    -0.1450 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,493.66
    +2,499.80 (+6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.30
    +18.63 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,489.33
    -14.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.19
    +437.24 (+1.54%)
     

The Morning After: Xiaomi's concept phone has almost no bezel at all

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

This weekend the Chiefs take on the Bucs in Super Bowl LV, and if you’re a cord cutter trying to watch the big game, we have all the advice needed to find a stream. The bad news is that if you’re looking for a 4K HDR feed this year you’re out of luck, as CBS isn’t providing one. Still, there should be even more close-up camera angles than in most years, with fewer fans in the stadium than usual.

Too Many Nooks
Too Many Nooks

Until then, check out Too Many Nooks. It’s an Animal Crossing-based remake of the 2014 viral video Too Many Cooks that proves we may have been in isolation for far too long.

-- Richard Lawler

Xiaomi's latest concept phone has a quad waterfall display and no ports

Only the corners have even a hint of bezel.

Xiaomi
Xiaomi

The real challenge, Xiaomi notes, was in “manufacturing a 88° quad-curved glass panel” and bonding it to the underlying display. All told, Xiaomi says, the process of correctly shaping glass layers like this involved in-house processing equipment, 800-degree heat, multiple polishing tools and thousands of attempts.
Continue reading.

The best deals we found this week: $100 off the MacBook Pro M1 and more

Plus Super Bowl TV deals.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro
Apple M1 MacBook Pro

A few of the latest MacBooks with Apple’s new M1 chips are on sale while a couple of Vizio OLED TVs are hundreds of dollars off at Best Buy. You may not receive your new TV before the big game on Sunday, but it’s still worth checking out these Super Bowl TV deals if you’re in the market for a new set. Plus, Amazon’s Kindles are at the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock and on sale.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.
Continue reading.

The Engadget Podcast

Virtual Sundance, Bezos leaves Amazon and the Apple Car.

Engadget Podcast logo
Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Devindra and Engadget’s Managing Editor, Terrence O’Brien, chat about all of the wild movies, VR experiences and new media projects they saw at the online Sundance Film Festival. We discuss Rodney Ascher’s dive into simulation theory, A Glitch in the Matrix; the meditative tech documentary Users; and our experiences exploring VR parties.

Also, we chat about Jeff Bezos’ plan to step down as Amazon’s CEO (and why it’s terrifying that he has more time to become a supervillain), and the Apple Car rumors are finally starting to sound realistic.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.

Everything you need to know about Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Ballmer have recently dropped by the app’s chat rooms.

Clubhouse
Clubhouse

The Clubhouse app bills itself as “drop-in audio chat.” The idea is similar to the chat rooms of the early internet. But instead of instant messaging, it’s real-time audio, and the year-old startup was recently valued at $1 billion.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Microsoft launches a cross-platform password autofill feature

'Final Fantasy XIV' PS5 beta starts on April 13th

Trump negotiations to join Parler reportedly involved an ownership stake

SpaceX will launch a NASA mission to study the history of the universe

A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

Nike's Go FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

Upscaled: How is the M1 so much faster than other chips?

https://www.engadget.com/ibm-quantum-computing-speedup-050134678.html

Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

