U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,196.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,151.50
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.25
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.90
    -14.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.19 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7180
    +0.6250 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,237.05
    -75.23 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.18
    +0.85 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.17
    +28.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Quadbridge continues to grow its IT services by acquiring Able One

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Quadbridge Inc. (Quadbridge), a leading North American provider of hardware and software IT solutions, headquartered in Montreal, is pleased to announce it has added to its customer offering the capabilities of Able-One Systems Inc. (Able One), a prominent end-to-end IT solutions provider, based in Ontario, through a recently concluded acquisition. Customers of the newly expanded company can now count on 130+ employees, in four offices across North American time zones, to provide them with expert technology consulting and acquisition services, Professional Services for IT projects, and Managed Services for IT operations. The additional technology expertise and deep experience brought by Able One's seasoned staff also broaden the options available to their customers.

Quadbridge Logo (CNW Group/Quadbridge)
Quadbridge Logo (CNW Group/Quadbridge)

"The Able One team and portfolio are a perfect complement to our existing business, giving our growing company a deep-rooted presence in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and British Columbia. With our office in Arizona, we are now better able to meet all the IT needs of companies the length and breadth of Canada and the USA," said Nelson Pacheco, President of Quadbridge.

Since its inception in 2007, Quadbridge has built a strong reputation in the IT industry and has grown quickly, repeatedly ranking on the Canadian Business Growth 500 list. In April 2021, it acquired Vancouver-based DTM Systems Corp., to expand its reach in Canada, and bolster solutions delivery and managed services capabilities. Today's acquisition of Able One builds on that momentum.

"Just as with DTM, we're looking at this acquisition as a union," said PJ Emam, Quadbridge Founder and CEO. "There's great synergy and tremendous opportunity here. We're thrilled to join the executive leadership and teams together and bring the combined power of both organizations to solve our customers' IT challenges and drive success through technology," he added.

Founded in 1988, Able One began as a technology reseller, and is now known for its end-to-end, cross-platform IT solutions. Its broad range of expertise and outstanding client satisfaction have ensured its continuity for the past 34 years.

"We're excited to begin this new chapter in our story, contributing our experience and know-how to the further development of Quadbridge, and gaining from the recognition they enjoy with a number of additional partners to benefit our existing and future customers," said Mark Ciprietti, President of Able One.

As a combined entity, Quadbridge and Able One will be able to offer more access to a wider and deeper range of expertise, expanded and enhanced solution offerings, cross-border, cross-platform capability, and even stronger account management and client experience. Both the Quadbridge and Able One portfolios will be available to all customers immediately. The two organizations will integrate over the coming months.

ABOUT QUADBRIDGE

Expanding fast through organic growth and acquisition since 2007, Quadbridge is a single-source provider of IT solutions tailored to simplify and facilitate the technology journey of a wide range of medium and large companies in both Canada and the United States. From offices in Montreal, Quebec; Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario; Phoenix, Arizona; and Vancouver, British Columbia; Quadbridge's 130+ employees expertly advise, engineer, implement, and manage the perfect mix of technology to fit each customer's business needs and constraints. Learn more at quadbridge.com

SOURCE Quadbridge

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c6570.html

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo