Quadcode Markets wraps up 2022 as Australia's best for trading

·1 min read

Australian broker QCM bursts into 2023 with three prestigious international awards — just a year after its market debut. It stood out as the best Forex broker in Australia and got awards for the best trading platform.

SYDNEY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of the year, QCM received an award at the Le Fonti Awards Global — one of the world's leading business ceremonies organized by a major news broadcasting agency with a focus on economics, finance, law and infotainment. The company received a trophy as the best trading platform in Australia, outperforming the competitors in terms of the trading experience and user friendliness.

QCM awards 2022
QCM awards 2022

Another highlight of the year 2022 for QCM was the Best Forex Broker Australia award received at ForexAwards, the annual ceremony celebrating top brokers from around the world. According to the selection results, QCM was rated the best in terms of trading conditions and recognized as Australia's #1 for Forex trading.

QCM's hall of fame was also replenished with an award for the most innovative trading platform in Australia. The award was issued by World Business Outlook, a global publisher that holds an annual ceremony honoring the leading actors in finance, banking, and technology.

"We've been preparing to enter the Australian market for a long time: bringing the business in line with strict local legislation, researching competition and customer needs. Quadcode Markets is a unique broker: with a low barrier to entry, an interesting set of assets, favorable trading conditions, and an easy-to-use trading platform. To our delight, QCM was warmly welcomed by the local users and recognized by the professional community, so we keep improving the user experience to make our platform #1 choice for traders in Australia."

Markus Helsing, Quadсode Markets General Manager

Quadcode Markets is an ASIC-licensed multi-asset brokerage firm. Despite its young age by market standards, QCM got a strong start thanks to its industry-rare asset selection and low entry threshold.

The QCM trading platform powered by Quadcode provides access to CFD trading on stocks, commodities, indices, FX pairs and crypto, and draws a lot of interest due to its simple UI — especially among the less experienced users. In 2022, QCM became the Official Global Partner of the Davis Cup Finals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996794/qcm_awards.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quadcode-markets-wraps-up-2022-as-australias-best-for-trading-301740350.html

