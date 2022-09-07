Quadient among Finalists for Reuters Events 13th Annual Responsible Business Awards

QUADIENT



Paris, September 7, 2022



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the company has been named a finalist for the Reuters Events 13th Annual Responsible Business Awards, in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The Responsible Business Awards recognize and celebrate leaders in sustainable businesses that are positively impacting society, business and the environment. The award program serves as a benchmark for companies from across the globe looking to showcase leadership against international peers.

Quadient’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy is built around five pillars: People, Solutions, Ethics & Compliance, Environment and Philanthropy. Highlights of the company’s inclusion and diversity initiatives include the signing and continued participation in inclusion and diversity charters, the deployment of an inclusion and diversity policy in 2021 and continuing to grow the company’s Empowered Communities program for all employees. The Empowered Communities program is open to all employees and provides safe places for open discussions and raising awareness around important inclusion and diversity topics.

“We are excited to be shortlisted in the Responsible Business Awards, as Quadient’s employees and management team have been working collectively to create a more diverse and inclusive culture where everyone has equal opportunities for success,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer and acting chief people officer for Quadient. “Quadient’s CSR program remains at the heart of the company’s strategy as we continue to grow. Our commitment to improving Quadient’s inclusive culture positively impacts our relationships with all stakeholders, and in turn has helped the company to be recognized as an inclusive workplace by our employees, customers, partners, shareholders and analysts alike.”

In recent years, Quadient’s CSR program and ESG practices have received various recognition from external rating agencies, including Vigeo Eiris, Gaïa Research, EcoVadis, CDP, ISS ESG and MSCI. The company was listed this year in the Global 100 Corporate Knights' index of the world’s most sustainable companies. Quadient continues to focus on delivering profitable growth from its businesses in a sustainable and transparent manner through a comprehensive CSR program and in line with its commitment toward the UN Global Compact.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

