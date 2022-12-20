QUADIENT

Quadient Announces New Accounts Payable Automation Cloud Solution Integration with Microsoft Dynamics Business Central

Paris, December 20, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today a new partnership between its accounts payable (AP) automation cloud solution and Microsoft Dynamics Business Central (formerly known as MS Dynamics NAV) that will benefit users in North America, UK, and Ireland.

Through the new integration with Quadient Accounts Payable Automation by Beanworks, companies using Business Central on premises as their ERP will reduce time spent on manual data entry, as well as more quickly code and approve invoices. Key features financial professionals can leverage through the integration include unlimited approval channels for automated routing, auto capture to populate invoice header details and dollar amounts and the ability to sync data between systems on a custom schedule or on demand with one click.

“Even with a great ERP like Business Central, you have several tasks that take two or three minutes. That may not seem consequential in a vacuum, but when you multiply it hundreds of times over, you see why so many accounting teams struggle to make time for more analytical, impactful work,” said Yash Boosharya, vice president, product management, AP Automation at Quadient. “We're excited to be able to help resolve those issues for so many accounting teams through this partnership.”

Quadient’s AP solution automates AP workflows to empower accounting professionals and allow finance teams to focus on higher-value work. From purchase to payment, Quadient AP Automation integrates with many leading ERP software solutions, such as the recently announced enhancements to Quadient AP Automation with NetSuite. The solution is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation cloud-based software platform, which also offers accounts receivable (AR) automation and management, customer communications management (CCM), document automation and customer journey mapping (CJM). More than 12,000 customers worldwide rely on Quadient cloud software solutions.

Story continues

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media, Strategic Communications +1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com +1-630-964-8500





Attachment



