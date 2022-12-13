U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Quadient Announces Fourth Carrier Joining its Smart Locker Open Network in the UK

QUADIENT
·3 min read
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Quadient Announces Fourth Carrier Joining its Smart Locker Open Network in the UK

Paris, December 13, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announces that a fourth international carrier has joined its open network of parcel lockers in the UK.

Quadient’s acceptation of its recently launched large open network of parcel lockers in the UK continues to accelerate as an additional international carrier has recently confirmed its commitment to join the open network currently being rolled out nationwide. Quadient therefore confirms that there are now four international carriers that will be actively using Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers for their last and first mile deliveries, since the launch of the roll out of a UK open network announced in June. Global parcel delivery experts DPD UK and DHL have been the first carriers officially confirming their commitment to Quadient’s open network. The names of the two other international carriers will be confirmed in due course, as they make the new service available to their customers.

The addition of a fourth international carrier to use Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers further demonstrates the relevance of Quadient’s open business model with delivery points available to all carriers, offering consumers more choice and convenience for parcel delivery and returns. According to consulting company Apex Insight1, the final mile is also the most expensive part of the e-commerce fulfilment chain, representing an average of close to 50% of the overall cost of delivering a parcel. Out-of-home delivery options help reduce these costs, improve overall delivery success rates and achieve better customer satisfaction and retention.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “I am pleased to see such rapid adoption of our open parcel locker network in the UK by main international players. With now four global carriers having committed to add our Parcel Pending by Quadient parcel lockers in their delivery options, we are confident that our open and agnostic approach to parcel locker delivery in the UK has become a key component both for first and last mile delivery. Whether it is for cost optimization, 24/7 availability or reducing fuel usage and CO2 emissions, the early and wide adoption of parcel locker solutions for first and last mile delivery confirms the relevance of our offer as a key differentiator in a growing e-commerce market.”

Quadient’s parcel locker ambition in the UK market is to reach 5,000 locations in the coming years. As usage for the more than 150 lockers already installed is ramping up in the light of year-end peak season, the pace of installations is set to accelerate significantly in 2023 to reach c. 200 new locations per month.

Quadient continues to look to develop the adoption of its network and expects to announce additional users in the UK, whether carriers or retailers in the coming months. Globally, Quadient now operates more than 17,300 units in major e-commerce markets such as Canada, France, Japan, UK and USA.

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts
Joe Scolaro, Quadient

 



Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

 

Director of Media & Communications

+1 203-301-3673

 

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

 

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com


1 Global Parcel Shops and Locker Networks / Out of Home Delivery: Market Insight Report 2022

Attachment


