U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.25
    +23.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,826.00
    +154.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,828.50
    +91.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.10
    +9.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.37
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    +0.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4150
    -0.5180 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,809.85
    +230.47 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.70
    +15.48 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.86
    +25.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Quadient Announces Roll-out of a Large Parcel Locker Network Available to Carriers and Retailers Across the UK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QUADIENT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NPACF
  • NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Quadient Announces Roll-out of a Large Parcel Locker Network Available to Carriers and Retailers Across the UK

  • Building upon a successful experience in Japan and the US, carrier-agnostic Parcel Pending by Quadient parcel lockers will be installed in 5,000 locations across the United Kingdom

  • First lockers already installed with over 500 planned by the end of 2022

Paris, June 24, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a major global parcel locker operator and leading customer communications technology provider, announced today it will install carrier-agnostic parcel lockers at large scale in the UK. Over 500 parcel lockers this year, and 5,000 in the coming years, will be made available to all UK carriers and retailers to offer convenient parcel pickup and drop-off locations and an exceptional shopping experience to their customers, with a flexible choice of pickup times and locations.

Quadient teams have ensured technical integration with the systems of key carriers in the UK and have secured hundreds of prime locations for locker units to quickly scale. Quadient’s ambition is to establish a dense, large and scalable network to consolidate first and last mile deliveries, especially in urban areas where there is medium to high delivery density. Having readily available open access to a large parcel delivery network alleviates the mounting pressure experienced by carriers and retailers to scale to increasing demand and parcel volumes.

Geoffrey Godet, chief executive officer at Quadient, said: “We believe that building and growing a large, dense, and open intelligent locker network with an agnostic approach is the best way forward to address the challenges of large and growing e-commerce markets such as the UK, the third largest global e-commerce market. Our approach is to offer a common infrastructure available to any carrier or retailer for a volume-based fee, ensuring it is financially viable for all parties. Building upon our extensive experience managing large open networks, particularly in Japan, we are confident that customer adoption and usage will increase rapidly as we work with our partners to grow our footprint, enabling us to deliver the service in a profitable and sustainable manner.

We are creating the most compelling out-of-home delivery offer for the UK market, and we have already secured the commitment of one strategic partner, kicking-off the 500 first installations to be completed by the end of 2022. With our proven experience, our scale in the parcel locker business globally, and with the support of a strong team in the UK, we are ready to onboard other major market players in the coming months as our network grows.

Quadient’s carrier-agnostic Parcel Pending by Quadient intelligent locker network will significantly contribute to reducing stops and missed deliveries, achieving cost savings, and consolidating drop-offs, returns and pickups to one stop via secure, 24/7 accessible lockers. Maintaining clear and transparent chain of custody is ensured thanks to a secure and centralized tracking and parcel management system. The lockers also offer the capacity to manage returns and Consumer to Consumer (C2C) parcels, helping retailers and carriers to address the increasing customer demand for simplicity and convenience when shipping, returning or picking up their online shopping.

Our main focus is on convenience and cost-effectiveness, making sure that each unit in the field is in the right place for easy access and has the right capacity based on our partner carriers data and experience, said Duncan Groom, chief operating officer for DACH, Italy, UK & Ireland at Quadient.Quadient’s Parcel Pending technology is modular and scalable, capable of adapting to customer requirements and evolving while volume grows. With limited space available in urban areas, not only it is important to preserve public space from multiple proprietary parcel locker networks, we also believe that consumers should be able to receive their parcels in their preferred location, regardless of the retailer or carrier they choose. We absolutely trust that making our solution available to all retailers, carriers and users will accelerate parcel locker adoption and contribute to reducing environmental impact, while providing the peace of mind of 24/7 parcel pick-up and drop-off.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

 

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

 

Director of Media & Communications

+1 203-301-3673

 

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

 

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN)?

    Every investor in Aferian Plc ( LON:AFRN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will...

  • Global M&A braces for dry spell as boardrooms put expansion on hold

    Global dealmaking is entering an arid season as raging inflation and a stock market rout curb the thirst of many corporate boards to expand through acquisitions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and fears that an economic recession is looming dealt a blow to merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the second quarter. The value of announced deals dropped 25.5% year-on-year to $1 trillion, according to Dealogic data.

  • Elon Musk says his German and US factories are losing “billions of dollars”

    The impact of supply chain problems in China on Tesla’s new battery factories in the US and Germany mean they are losing billions of dollars, according to the company’s multi-billionaire founder. Elon Musk said in an interview that “It’s really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire.” Speaking to the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, a club for owners of the company’s iconic electric cars, Musk added: “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now.”

  • DappRadar Report Shows Prominent NFT Collections Seeing a 40% Increase Amidst a Harsh Bear Market

    DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications that makes it easy for users to track dapp activity online, has revealed that the NFT space is defying the emergence of crypto winter,...

  • Walmart Amps Up Cloud Capabilities, Reducing Reliance on Tech Giants

    The retailer says the new hybrid system allows the company to switch between cloud providers and its servers, saving time and money.

  • Russia's Yandex opens public access to AI large language model

    Russian technology company Yandex said on Thursday it had made a large language model for artificial intelligence research open to the public, hoping to spawn faster and deeper development of certain AI technologies. Large language models, which have become a key trend in AI, are powerful programs that can generate paragraphs of text and mimic human conversation. Yandex, like many Russian companies, has endured a turbulent few months since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Coinbase Adds Support for On-Chain Polygon and Solana Transactions

    “Over time, we’ll add support for more tokens and more networks,” Coinbase said.

  • China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Chinese President Xi Jinping approved a plan to standardize and develop regulations for the payments and financial technology sector in a high-level meeting, signaling that a regulatory crackdown on the sector might be easing.

  • FTC revs up 'right to repair' fight with Harley-Davidson agreement

    Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc and a Westinghouse generator maker have agreed to drop some restrictions on who repairs their products, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. Critics say the practice raises prices for consumers and shuts out independent repair shops. The FTC said in its complaint against Harley-Davidson, which was released at the same time as the consent agreement, that it had objected to language used by the motorcycle maker such as "the use of parts and service procedures other than Harley-Davidson approved parts and service procedures may void the limited warranty."

  • ‘Super shady and unethical’: Why billionaires Elon Musk and Michael Dell are squabbling over radio spectrum

    SpaceX fears 5G mobile communications could have a devastating impact on its Starlink services in the U.S. market.

  • Why Polygon (MATIC) Is Up 25% Today

    In today's cryptocurrency news, MATIC, the native token of the Polygon blockchain, saw a major surge after news of the blockchain's carbon neutrality. With so many blockchains struggling to reduce their power consumption and carbon emissions, Polygon has made a major step toward making crypto renewable in the long term. The Polygon blockchain is a platform that makes Ethereum infrastructure easier for developers.

  • Why Amesite Believes It Is Positioning Itself To Dominate The Online Learning Market

    Jacinta Sherris - Benzinga

  • Russian e-commerce firm Ozon starts selling goods via parallel imports mechanism

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Thursday it had started selling goods through a parallel imports mechanism on its platform, benefiting from legislation Russia has brought in to try to limit the impact of Western sanctions. Hit by unprecedented sanctions and supply chain issues, Russia has legalised so-called parallel imports, which allow retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. "Goods imported with the help of parallel imports are available on Ozon," the company told Reuters.

  • COVID-19: 'There will be a longtime and very stable demand for COVID tests,' says iHealth CEO

    iHealth CEO Jack Feng joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of its at-home COVID-testing business.

  • Amazon's new pitch: let Alexa speak as your relatives from beyond the grave

    The prospective feature seeks to clone voices with minimal training data.

  • How the cloud saved Ukraine’s data from Russian attacks

    Russian operatives conducted physical and virtual “wiper attacks” on computer networks in Ukraine - attempting to delete all stored government information. Yet the data survived.

  • Italy's data watchdog latest to warn over use of Google Analytics

    Another strike against use of Google Analytics in Europe: The Italian data protection authority has found a local web publisher's use of the popular analytics tool to be non-compliant with EU data protection rules owing to user data being transferred to the U.S. -- a country that lacks an equivalent legal framework to protect the info from being accessed by U.S. spooks. The Garante found the web publisher's use of Google Analytics resulted in the collection of many types of user data, including device IP address, browser information, OS, screen resolution, language selection, plus the date and time of the site visit, which were transferred to the U.S. without adequate supplementary measures being applied to raise the level of protection to the necessary EU legal standard. Protections applied by Google were not sufficient to address the risk, it added, echoing the conclusion of several other EU DPAs who have also found use of Google Analytics violates the bloc's data protection rules over the data export issue.

  • Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

    Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, an experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to abstract away the app experimentation infrastructure, including Split, Statsig and Optimizely.

  • Crypto broker Voyager’s stock craters 60% after disclosure it’s unlikely to get $660 million back from wobbling hedge fund Three Arrows Capital

    “Voyager intends to pursue recovery from 3AC and is in discussions with the Company's advisors regarding the legal remedies available," the broker said in a press release. It's trying to recover 15,250 Bitcoin and $350 million of USD Coin.

  • High Gas Prices and Recession Appear to Be the Cost of Defending Democracy

    Politicians are having a hard time saying paying more for gas is what it takes to preserve democracy and world peace.