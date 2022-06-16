QUADIENT

Quadient announces the sale of its Graphics activities in the Nordic countries to Ricoh

Paris, June 16, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the completion of the transaction for the divestment of its Graphics activities in the Nordic countries to the print company, Ricoh.

As part of its ‘Back to Growth’ strategy, Quadient remains fully committed to accelerate the growth of its strategic software and parcel locker solutions, driven respectively by the acceleration of business processes digitalization and the growth of e-commerce. As a result, Quadient has been reshaping its portfolio by divesting non-core activities within its Additional Operations. Quadient’s Graphics business in the Nordic countries mainly consists in the distribution of printing and print finishing business solutions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The team accounts for 23 employees across the region, who will be integrating Ricoh’s teams in their respective countries.

The operation will also contribute to reduce further the contribution of Additional Operations and allow Quadient to focus fully on its major geographies and strategic solutions.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “Through the sale of our Graphics activity in the Nordics, we have almost completed the reshaping of our company into a streamlined business, focusing exclusively on our Mail-Related, Parcel Locker and Intelligent Communication Automation solutions. As in our previous divestments, we are committed to conducting our activities in a responsible manner, and I am pleased that we found in Ricoh the best possible home to support our customers and teams in this new phase of their journey.”

Eef de Ridder, Vice President, Graphic Communications Group, Ricoh Europe, says: “This is an exciting acquisition for Ricoh. We are seeing an increased demand for high quality, reliable finishing capabilities as customers realize the many applications of wide format as well as inkjet and toner printing on a commercial scale. At the same time, many customers are also looking for end to end integrated solutions. With decades of experience in this area, Ricoh is perfectly placed to support print innovators who are more ambitious than ever to pursue new applications and revenue streams.”

Story continues

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh-europe.com.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com







Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment



