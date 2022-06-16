U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,721.75
    -67.50 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,188.00
    -473.00 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,338.00
    -255.75 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.00
    -30.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.78
    +0.47 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0383
    -0.0064 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.88
    -1.81 (-5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3580
    +0.5390 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,722.45
    +611.24 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.22
    +12.98 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.29
    -71.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Quadient announces the sale of its Graphics activities in the Nordic countries to Ricoh

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QUADIENT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NPACF
  • NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Quadient announces the sale of its Graphics activities in the Nordic countries to Ricoh

Paris, June 16, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the completion of the transaction for the divestment of its Graphics activities in the Nordic countries to the print company, Ricoh.

As part of its ‘Back to Growth’ strategy, Quadient remains fully committed to accelerate the growth of its strategic software and parcel locker solutions, driven respectively by the acceleration of business processes digitalization and the growth of e-commerce. As a result, Quadient has been reshaping its portfolio by divesting non-core activities within its Additional Operations. Quadient’s Graphics business in the Nordic countries mainly consists in the distribution of printing and print finishing business solutions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The team accounts for 23 employees across the region, who will be integrating Ricoh’s teams in their respective countries.

The operation will also contribute to reduce further the contribution of Additional Operations and allow Quadient to focus fully on its major geographies and strategic solutions.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: Through the sale of our Graphics activity in the Nordics, we have almost completed the reshaping of our company into a streamlined business, focusing exclusively on our Mail-Related, Parcel Locker and Intelligent Communication Automation solutions. As in our previous divestments, we are committed to conducting our activities in a responsible manner, and I am pleased that we found in Ricoh the best possible home to support our customers and teams in this new phase of their journey.”

Eef de Ridder, Vice President, Graphic Communications Group, Ricoh Europe, says: “This is an exciting acquisition for Ricoh. We are seeing an increased demand for high quality, reliable finishing capabilities as customers realize the many applications of wide format as well as inkjet and toner printing on a commercial scale. At the same time, many customers are also looking for end to end integrated solutions. With decades of experience in this area, Ricoh is perfectly placed to support print innovators who are more ambitious than ever to pursue new applications and revenue streams.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh-europe.com.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch

    Some market participants are now worried about the contagious risks Celsius and Three Arrows Capital may pose to the whole crypto market, if, in a worst-case scenario, the firms were to become insolvent.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Oil prices recover on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a hefty U.S. rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 0.7%, to $119.37 a barrel by 0644 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.27 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 0.8%. Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempt to Recover

    Natural gas markets have rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, trying to recover some of the horrific losses on Tuesday.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Qualcomm Wins $1 Billion Appeal Against EU Fine for Apple Chip Contracts

    The EU General Court said a number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defence.

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • Bill Gates Says NFTs and Crypto Are ‘100%’ Based on Greater Fool Theory

    The Microsoft co-founder said that people bought cryptocurrencies and NFTs based on the idea that, no matter its price, it could be sold for higher because “somebody’s going to pay more for it than I do.”

  • UK braced for huge shift in workforce as millennials outnumber retiring baby boomers

    The number of people reaching state pension age is set to reach a record high over the coming decade but the millennial boom is set to compensate

  • Ericsson's Business Ethics and Anti-Corruption

    Since December 2019, Ericsson has been under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve criminal US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges and a...

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.