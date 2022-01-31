U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,626.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,451.00
    +18.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.90
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.06 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,163.21
    -991.57 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.16
    +7.71 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Quadient confirms mid-term ambitions to drive sustainable profitable growth for cloud-based software solutions with expected Annual Recurring Revenue reaching c. €250 million by the end of 2023

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QUADIENT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NPACF
  • NPACY

Quadient confirms mid-term ambitions to drive sustainable profitable growth for cloud-based software solutions with expected Annual Recurring Revenue reaching c. €250 million by the end of 2023

  • Continued shift to subscription and SaaS models and increasing share of subscription-related revenue1 across Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions as part of the execution of the Back to Growth strategy

  • Strong business momentum for ICA expected to continue over the phase two of Quadient’s strategic plan

  • Detailed KPI ambitions by the end 2023 for ICA, including Annual Recurring Revenue2 of c. €250 million3

Paris, 31 January 2022,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, held on 27 January 2022 an education session dedicated to its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) cloud-based software solutions, hosted by Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer for ICA.

Quadient ICA’s solutions are focused on automating customer's business communications and financial processes to deliver improved and personalized experiences to their customers. Across the Company’s worldwide operations, ICA is well positioned to address an estimated €6+ billion market, currently growing double-digits per annum.

During the session on 27 January 2022, Quadient outlined the significant progress made across its ICA software business as part of the execution of its Back to Growth strategy, notably:

  • The continued shift from license to subscription and SaaS models to better address customers’ needs and market demands with the share of subscription-related revenue1 representing c. 67% of ICA revenue for the first nine months of 2021;

  • The fast expansion of ICA installed base to more than 11,000 customers at the end of the first nine months of 2021, more than 70% of which being already subscription and SaaS customers; and

  • The significant cross selling synergies generated through Quadient’s Mail-Related Solutions sales organization, which is a key competitive edge.

Within the framework of phase two of Quadient’s Back to Growth strategy, the Company’s ambition is to maintain this strong business momentum by focusing on accelerating the shift of ICA’s customer base to subscription and SaaS models, expanding its installed base of cloud-based solutions, notably through cross selling with potentially up to 120,000 mail-related customers, and building more recurring SaaS and Cloud revenue.

The tangible synergies and disciplined management are expected to drive sustainable profitable growth for Quadient, as reflected in the Company’s confirmed ambitions to achieve over 20-25% subscription-related revenue1 CAGR over its three-year plan and c. 30% solution profit margin on a full-year basis by the end of the three-year plan.

At the end of the education session, Mr. Godet detailed Quadient’s ambitions for ICA by the end of the 2021-2023 three-year period as it relates to each of the ICA KPIs that are monitored within the framework of phase two of Back to Growth, namely:

  • Over 90% share of SaaS and subscription customers in ICA total customer base;

  • c. €250 million3 Annual Recurring Revenue2; and

  • c. 75% share of subscription-related revenue1 in ICA total revenue.

As a reminder, Quadient has hosted in the last twelve months a series of education sessions for the financial community, with each session dedicated to one of its major solutions. The objective of these sessions is to provide more details and insights into the market, customer requirements, solution capabilities, business model, and go-to-market strategy.

The ICA education session and all other sessions can be accessed on our Investor Relations website through this link:
https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/education-sessions.

***

Financial calendar

  • 28/03/2022: Full-year 2021 results (after the closing of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange)

  • 07/06/2022: First-quarter 2022 sales (after the closing of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange)

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com



Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr


1 Subscription-related revenue for ICA include recognized revenue related to subscriptions, SaaS licenses, consumption and maintenance.
2 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is an estimation of future recurring revenue per annum.
3 At 2020 constant exchange rates.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Stocks Up on China Tech; Ukraine Tension Spurs Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Chinese technology shares, while U.S. equity futures stabilized as some of the angst over the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy eased.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Is it time to bail out of the stock market? Wild price swings are shaking the resolve of some investors.

    Is it time to bail? Here's what some financial pros are saying to help soothe the frayed nerves of their clients amid a stretch of topsy-turvy trade.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.