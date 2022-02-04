U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Quadient Experiences a Record Year for its Production Mail High-Performance Solutions

QUADIENT
·3 min read
  • NPACF
  • NPACY

Quadient Experiences a Record Year for its Production Mail High-Performance Solutions

Paris, February 4, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it reached a new milestone in 2021 by shipping more than 100 units of its high-performance folder-inserter system, the DS-1200 G4i, in a single year. Quadient continues to demonstrate its resilience and to gain traction in the print and mail services provider segment, in particular thanks to the success of its intelligent cloud software and production mail solutions as businesses look for flexible and efficient document handling systems.

As businesses shift their customer retention strategies from bulk marketing and transactional communications to personalized and multichannel contents, they are finding considerable value in outsourcing elements of their customer communications strategy through Print Service Providers (PSPs). Ensuring every recipients’ envelope contains the correct, compliant and personalized documents under demanding production deadlines is more important than ever. Quadient’s high-performance production mail solutions combined with its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) software suite is ideally fit to address PSP needs with technology that offers both flexibility and reliability in managing short and complex jobs.

Produced in Quadient’s recently expanded, state-of-the-art manufacturing and research and development center in Loughton, UK, the DS-1200 G4i and the full range of Quadient mid-high folders/inserters are shipped to 90 countries worldwide.

“Before Covid-19, print service providers were already increasingly adding mail management services to their offerings. The pandemic accelerated this reengineering of their industry, said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient. Today, PSPs are juggling more jobs with shorter print-runs, more job changes, greater setup time, increased levels of customization and complexity—all while delivering the highest possible level of data security. To help our clients meet these changing needs, we are providing solutions designed to manage workflows with the flexibility and agility that they need.

The DS-1200 G4i mail assembly solution is designed to meet the workflow demands of almost every high-volume mailing application, automatically collating, folding, inserting, sealing and counting up to 12,000 mail pieces per hour. Additionally, Quadient’s ICA software suite, including Quadient Inspire, is helping PSPs transform and grow their businesses by providing new value-added digital services to their enterprise clients. Five of the top eight providers on the Aspire Leaderboard for CCX-CXM Service Providers use Inspire, as well as nine in 10 PSPs in the UK to complement their print and mail offerings with sophisticated omnichannel digital conception, validation and delivery options.

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

Director of Media & Communications

+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


