Quadient Launches Advanced Compact Folder Inserter and Cloud-based Document Integrity Mailroom Software

Paris, October 17, 2022



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the global launch of the DS-77 iQ, Quadient’s new compact modular folder inserter solution, and docsecure by Quadient mailroom software, the only fully cloud-based, closed-loop solution that tracks document integrity at every step, including proof that each mail piece has been properly processed.

The DS-77 iQ is designed with a compact footprint to fit perfectly into any work environment and offers outstanding ease of use due to its intelligent features, such as Internal Contact Image Sensor (CIS) scanning technology, reading and sorting capabilities. The flexible inserter processes a wide variety of mail, from transactional documents like invoices and monthly statements to marketing applications of different shapes and sizes. The machine also offers an intuitive 7-inch color touch screen that prompts the operator through each step of the process. Offering wireless and LAN embedded capabilities, the DS-77 iQ connects to an organization’s network to enable remote diagnostics and assistance to provide help when needed.

The DS-77 iQ is compatible with docsecure by Quadient software, a new fully cloud-based solution accessible from a web browser that provides mailrooms with the highest level of mail piece integrity. It tracks and records the entire folding and inserting process, from start to finish, to ensure all documents are in the right envelope and the entire job is complete. Developed specifically to manage mailings containing sensitive or personally identifiable information, such as account statements or contracts, docsecure by Quadient supports globally recognized standards, regulations and compliance business requirements—including SOC 2 TYPE 2, HIPA, GDPR and GLBA.



The launch of the DS-77iQ and docsecure software is the result of the ongoing investment by Quadient in its intelligent mail and shipping solutions and comes on the heels of the release last month of Quadient’s DS-700 iQ folder inserter for high volume mail operations. The docsecure solution is also compatible with Quadient’s Impress Automate outbound document automation cloud-based software.

“The launch of two intelligent mailroom solutions that fully automate processes underscores Quadient’s commitment to provide our customers with easy-to-use mailing software and hardware that helps companies of all sizes keep pace with the demands of today’s market,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail Related Solutions, Quadient. “When paired together, the DS-77iQ and docsecure by Quadient significantly enhance the integrity and security of the mail outreach process, generate reports to prove compliance, and provide deep visibility into every job.”

The DS-77 iQ and docsecure by Quadient is now available in Europe and will be available in the US and Canada in the coming months. To learn more about the DS-77 iQ, visit: www.quadient.com/en-GB/smart-mail-shipping/intelligent-mailing/folder-inserters/ds-77iQ.

