U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,023.00
    -36.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,004.00
    -259.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,480.25
    -140.25 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.40
    -18.90 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +0.84 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -15.90 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    18.31
    -0.44 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    +5.50 (+25.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5240
    +0.7720 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,857.75
    -151.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.40
    -49.81 (-9.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

QUADIENT: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QUADIENT
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NPACF
  • NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 

As at 31 July 2022

Total number of shares

34,562,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,562,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,330,621

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


Recommended Stories