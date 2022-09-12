U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

QUADIENT: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

QUADIENT
·1 min read
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 

As at 31 August 2022

Total number of shares

34,562,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,562,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,324,383

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


