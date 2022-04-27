U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    +25.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +256.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,096.00
    +80.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.40
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +0.58 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +6.50 (+24.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0200
    +0.8100 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,515.61
    -1,975.82 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.80
    -47.07 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Quadient: Notice of early redemption of the ODIRNANE FR0012799229

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QUADIENT
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NPACF
  • NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Notice to holders of the net share settled undated senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ODIRNANE) of Quadient (the « Company », formerly known as Neopost) issued in June 2015 (ISIN: FR0012799229) (the « Bonds »)

Notice of early redemption of the Bonds

Paris, 27 April 2022

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”), which are available on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/

The Company hereby notifies Bondholders that it has elected to exercise its early redemption option of all outstanding Bonds on 16 June 2022 (the « Early Redemption Date ») in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of Condition 9.3.

The Early Redemption Price per Bond will be EUR 57.77 (the Nominal Value per Bond) increased by interest accrued since 16 December 2021 (being the most recent Interest Payment Date) until the Early Redemption Date (which also falls on an Interest Payment Date), amounting to EUR 0.97486875 per Bond.

Pursuant and subject to the Conditions, Bondholders retain the right to exercise Conversion Rights pursuant to Conditions 15.2 and 15.3 until the 18th Trading Day (exclusive) preceding the Early Redemption Date, i.e. to (and including) 20 May 2022.

CACEIS Corporate Trust, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux, Cedex 9, is the designated paying agent and conversion / exchange agent.

For more information, Bondholders are invited to consult the Conditions.

This notice will also be delivered through Euroclear France.

Disclaimer

This notice does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. No document relating to the exercise of the early redemption option can be transmitted, directly or indirectly, to the United States of America or any country where the exercise of the early redemption option would be illegal or subject to restrictions or to persons residing in any such country.

For any additional information please contact:

Investors Relations Quadient

Catherine HUBERT-DOREL, Quadient
07 85 60 92 65

financial-communication@quadient.com
www.invest.quadient.com

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

Caroline BAUDE, Quadient
01 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • Microsoft ‘has pretty good guidance going forward’ compared to other tech stocks: Analyst

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the takeaways from Microsoft's Q3 earnings report, competition within the mega cap tech space, and the supply chain and production pressures Tesla is facing from the Shanghai lockdown.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • These After-Hours Winners Are Defying a Down Market

    Tuesday was a painful day for the stock market, as pessimism about the potential course for the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment. The after-hours trading session was also busy, with many major technology companies posting their latest financial results. Below, you'll learn more about why Visa (NYSE: V) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) picked up ground following their latest reports.

  • Here's the Unsettling Reason Shopify Is Sinking Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is seeing another big sell-off in conjunction with bearish momentum for the broader market today. The e-commerce services company was down roughly 5.9% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 3.1% in the daily session.

  • Robinhood plans to lay off 9% of full-time employees

    Robinhood's CEO announced in a blog post that the company will cut roughly 9% of its full-time staff.

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • GM stock moves higher after mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down General Motors' Q1 earnings report and their outlook on EV production.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • Boeing Earnings On Tap As Key Suppliers Warn Of New Headwinds

    Boeing earnings for the first quarter are due as key suppliers such as GE warn of new headwinds. Boeing stock remains in a downtrend.

  • China Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Priva

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open mixed after tech-led rout

    U.S. stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening after the major equity indexes slid during the regular trading day, as concerns over inflation and global economic growth stirred up further volatility across risk assets.

  • Tilray Vs. Curaleaf: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?

    There’s no doubt, the past year has been a massive disappointment for investors of cannabis stocks. Following Joe Biden’s presidential win and the Dems wrestling control of both houses of Congress, hopes were high that Federal legalization was just around the corner. That, however, hasn’t materialized so far despite overwhelming public support. Side by side with the lack of progress on comprehensive cannabis reform, cannabis stocks’ appeal has waned, and investors have turned away from the secto