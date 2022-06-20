QUADIENT

Quadient rejoins the Euronext SBF 120 index

Paris, 20 June 2022,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today that it has re-entered the Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid-60 indices in accordance with the decision taken by the Euronext Index Steering Committee. The integration took place on 17 June 2022 after market close and is effective from Monday, June 20, 2022.

The SBF 120 is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange. It includes the first 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization. The CAC Mid 60 index represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, stated: “We are very pleased that Quadient has re-entered the SBF 120, only two years after leaving the index. This inclusion amongst the largest Parisian stocks is an important step for our company, as we continue to move forward with the execution of our Back to Growth strategy, now in its second phase, focused on delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders. Having recently released a solid set of Q1 2022 sales and confirmed our fiscal year 2022 guidance, we are confident in our ability to continue to successfully execute our integrated strategy.”

CALENDAR

26 September 2022: First half 2022 results and second quarter 2022 sales.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US .

