Quadient SA - Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights

QUADIENT
·1 min read
In this article:
  • NPACF
  • NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Financial Markets Authority) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 

As at 31 January 2022

Total number of shares

34,562,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,562,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,302,849

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our Investor Relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/.

Attachment


