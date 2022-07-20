Quadient SA - Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights
Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Financial Markets Authority) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
As at 31 January 2022
Total number of shares
34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights
34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights
34,302,849
