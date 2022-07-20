Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
- NPACF
- NPACY
Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
As at 30 June 2022
Total number of shares
34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights
34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights
34,315,746
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
Caroline Baude, Quadient
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
Attachment