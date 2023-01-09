U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

QUADIENT SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

·1 min read
QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 

As at 31 December 2022

Total number of shares

34,562,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,562,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,376,802

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


