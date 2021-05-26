U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,199.92
    +11.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.69
    +70.23 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,745.00
    +87.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.52
    +33.77 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.24
    +0.17 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0040 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4124
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1120
    +0.3520 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,230.29
    +1,281.27 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.41
    +1.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Quadient – Strong revenue performance in the first quarter of 2021 with organic growth of 11.1%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
QUADIENT
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quadient – Strong revenue performance in the first quarter of 2021 with organic growth of 11.1%

Strong organic growth driven by all solutions

  • Total sales of €246 million in Q1 2021, up 11.1%1 organically vs. Q1 2020 (up 3.0% on a reported basis)

  • Good dynamics across all solutions:

    • Intelligent Communication Automation up 5.8% organically, supported by a 21.4% growth in subscription-related revenue, continuing strong performance of YayPay and a promising start of newly-acquired Beanworks

    • Marked rebound in Mail-Related Solutions (+6.3% organic growth) fueled by a 30%+ growth in hardware sales

    • Sustained high growth in Parcel Locker Solutions (+67.9% organically)

  • Strong organic growth in North America (+13.7%), coupled with a much improved performance in Europe (+7.2%)

Dynamic business and operational execution

  • Customer acquisitions (ICA: 600+ customers in Q1 2021 ; PLS: new universities onboarded and Relais Colis in France ;
    MRS: top tier financial institution in France, State of California) and contract extensions (e.g. Lowe’s contract extended to Canada in PLS)

  • Product launches (Inspire Evolve, iX range in Germany, new outdoor locker solutions, expansion of Quadient Impress Distribute) and new partnership between YayPay and Sage

  • Continued recognition from market research firms (Quadrant, Aspire)

2021 upgraded outlook

  • 2021 organic revenue growth compared to 2020 now expected above 4%, versus former guidance of minimum 2%

  • 2021 organic current EBIT2 growth compared to 20203 now expected between 5 and 6%, versus former guidance between 4 and 6%

Paris, 26 May 2021,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces its first-quarter 2021 consolidated sales.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, stated: We entered the second phase of our Back to Growth strategic plan on a very strong footing. With our continued leading positions and our new operating model now well established, we are reaping the benefits of strong execution across all our solutions. It has been another busy quarter in terms of new customer acquisitions, exciting product launches and new partnerships. Deploying our end-to-end Intelligent Communication Automation software solutions, we continue to progressively shift our client base to a SaaS model while benefiting from the strong addition of recently acquired accounts payable and accounts receivables solutions. We also experienced a strong rebound in our mail-related business as evidenced by the high growth in hardware sales. Finally, we have further increased our installed base of smart parcel lockers, resulting into a steady growth in subscription-related revenues. As the economy continues to recover, we also recorded an improved usage of all our solutions which is strong evidence of the relevance of our offering. Based on the strong double-digit organic growth achieved in the first quarter, we are upgrading our guidance for the full year.”

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SALES INCREASED BY 11.1% ORGANICALLY

Consolidated sales amounted to €246 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 3.0%-increase compared to the first quarter of 2020. Organic growth was +11.1%. Changes of scope are related to the divestment of ProShip end-February 2020, the acquisition of YayPay end-July 2020, the divestment from the Graphics activities in Australia and New Zealand on 21 January 2021 and the acquisition of Beanworks on 23 March 2021.

Quadient’s strategy is to promote subscription-related revenues in all solutions, particularly through SaaS4 subscription and rental sales.

Change in Q1 2021 sales

In million euros

Q1 2021

Q1 2020(a)

Change(a)

Change at constant rates(a)

Organic change(a)

Major Operations

226

215

+5.2%

+10.7%

+10.3%

Intelligent Communication Automation

44

42

+4.4%

+7.8%

+5.8%

Mail-Related Solutions

159

158

+0.9%

+6.3%

+6.3%

Parcel Locker Solutions

22

15

+54.0%

+67.9%

+67.9%

Additional Operations

20

24

-15.6%

-16.1%

+21.1%

Group total

246

239

+3.0%

+8.0%

+11.1%

In million euros

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change

Change at constant rates

Organic change

Major Operations

226

215

+5.2%

+10.7%

+10.3%

North America

123

118

+4.9%

+14.5%

+13.7%

Main European countries(b)

91

85

+7.1%

+7.2%

+7.2%

International(c)

12

12

-5.6%

-1.0%

-1.0%

Additional Operations

20

24

-15.6%

-16.1%

+21.1%

Group total

246

239

+3.0%

+8.0%

+11.1%

(a) 2020 data was restated to take into account the product reclassification from Intelligent Communication Automation to Mail-Related Solutions
(b) Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom.
(c) International includes the activities of Parcel Lockers Solutions in Japan and of Customer Experience Management (ICA) outside of North America and the Main European countries.

Major Operations

Major Operations recorded revenue of €226 million (92% of total sales) in the first quarter of 2021, up by 10.3% on an organic basis compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Sales in North America (55% of Major Operations sales) posted a double digit organic growth in Q1 2021 (+13.7%), driven by a strong rebound in Mail-Related Solutions activity as well as continued dynamics in Parcel Locker Solutions business.

Main European countries posted a sharply improved performance in Q1 2021 (+7.2%) compared to Q1 2020, notably benefiting from double-digit organic growth in France.

The International segment posted a slight decrease in revenue in Q1 2021 (-1.0%) compared to Q1 2020.

Intelligent Communication Automation
Intelligent Communication Automation sales stood at €44 million in the first quarter of 2021, up by 5.8% organically compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Subscription related revenue (70% of Intelligent Communication Automation in Q1 2021) continued to show a strong double-digit growth for both SMBs (+31%) and large accounts (+15%), driven by sustained increases in SaaS and volume-based activities.

Trends in professional services revenue have improved while license sales recorded a sharp decline, mainly due to the shift in business model to SaaS for both SMBs and large accounts.

Moreover, Intelligent Communication Automation benefitted from the continuing strong performance of YayPay and a promising start of Beanworks.

Overall, Intelligent Communication Automation recorded strong business dynamics with the gain of more than 600 new customers during the quarter, an increase in usage for Quadient Impress and Quadient Inspire platforms, and the launch of new products (version 1.2 of Quadient Impress Distribute, a new business intelligence and dashboards module for YayPay). In addition, the quarter recorded continued recognition from market research firms (Quadrant, Aspire).

Mail-Related Solutions
Mail-Related Solutions sales stood at €159 million in the first quarter of 2021, up by 6.3% organically compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Sales experienced positive organic growth across all geographies, with sustained performance in North America.

Subscription related revenue (73% of of Mail-Related Solutions sales in Q1 2021), was virtually stable (-0.9%), showing the resilience of the installed base.

Hardware sales experienced a strong rebound with organic growth above 30% including new customers such as a government contract with the State of California and a top tier financial institution in France.

In addition, the iX series of our mailing machines was launched in Germany.

Parcel Locker Solutions
Parcel Locker Solutions sales stood at €22 million in the first quarter of 2021, up +67.9% organically compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Subscription related revenue (50% of Parcel Locker Solutions sales in Q1 2021), posted a double digit growth (+20.2%) driven by the increase in the installed base in the United States in 2020.

Hardware sales increased sharply driven by the dynamics in the US retail market as well as pick up in universities.

The UK market recorded a promising start during this quarter.

Overall, during this quarter, Parcel Locker Solutions recorded customer acquisitions with the onboarding of new universities and the signature of the contract with Relais Colis in France as well as the extension of Lowe’s contract to Canada. In Q1 2021, more than 900 units were installed and usage increased to reach 70%.

Additional Operations

Additional Operations recorded revenue of €20 million (8% of total sales) in the first quarter of 2021, up 21.1% on an organic basis compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Growth mainly reflected the increase in revenue from Automated Packing Systems “CVP”.

FULL-YEAR 2021 UPGRADED OUTLOOK

Quadient is uniquely positioned in the market due to the booming e-commerce activities and acceleration of digitalization of processes, customer experiences, and business communications.

Taking into account the strong performance achieved in Q1 2021, full-year 2021 expected organic sales growth is upwardly revised to above 4% (vs. former guidance of minimum 2% organic sales growth) as well as organic current EBIT5 growth compared to 20206 now expected between 5 and 6% in 2021 (vs. former guidance of between 4 and 6 % organic current EBIT growth).

Q1 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Quadient moves up three places in the 2020 Gaïa Research Ranking

On 18 February 2021, Quadient announced it is sixth in the 2020 Gaïa Research global ranking, moving up three places compared to the previous year. Quadient that it also holds the fifth position among companies with revenues above €500 million. Every year, the rating recognizes the best performing companies in France in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), among a selected panel of 230 small and medium-sized companies listed on Euronext Paris.

Quadient nearly doubles US Smart Locker Installations in 2020 and reaches 13,000 units worldwide

On 1 March 2021, Quadient announced its base of smart locker stations has surpassed 13,000 worldwide, representing more than 600,000 boxes overall and positioning Quadient as the second largest global provider of Parcel Locker Solutions.

Acquisition of Beanworks, a Leading FinTech in SaaS Accounts Payable Automation Solutions

On 22 march 2021, Quadient announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Beanworks, a fast-growing market leader specializing in Software as a Service (SaaS) Accounts Payable Automation solutions.

Quadient Increases its Commitment to ESG by Joining the United Nations Global Compact as a Signatory Member

On 25 March 2021, Quadient announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Quadient joins more than 12,000 companies across the globe in aligning strategies and operations with the UN Global Compact’s ten universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Quadient and Major Parcel Delivery Player Relais Colis Sign Strategic Partnership to Roll-Out 500 Parcel Lockers in French Retail Stores

On 13 April 2021, Quadient announced a strategic partnership with Relais Colis, a major player in parcel delivery to consumers in France. Through the partnership, Quadient will drive the roll-out of its new Parcel Pending Lite automated lockers to large and medium-sized retail partners of the Relais Colis network in France.

Through an agreement for 500 units to be progressively installed in France over three years, Relais Colis is trusting Quadient in what will be one of the first large-scale deployments of the new Parcel Pending Lite unit after its global launch in 2020. This innovative and patented solution provides multiple benefits to Relais Colis, to the stores where it will be installed and to online shoppers.

Quadient Recognized as Technology Leader in CCM and Customer Journey Mapping by Global Research Firm

On 19 April 2021, Quadient announced it is the only customer communications management (CCM) solutions provider that has been recognized as a leader in both CCM and customer journey mapping in two separate SPARK Matrix™ research reports recently published by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global research and consulting firm. Additionally, Quadient is the only technology company to appear in both reports, which highlights Quadient’s unique position in bridging the CCM and customer experience management (CXM) markets.

Quadient was named a technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for CCM, recognized for offering a variety of CCM offerings that enable greater control over customer communications and provide a holistic view of CCM workflows, with key features that include streamlined processes, enhanced efficiency and personalized omnichannel communications from a single cloud-based or on-premises platform.

In the SPARK Matrix Customer Journey Mapping report, Quadient was named a leader for its software as a service (SaaS) journey mapping tool that incorporates the digital and physical touchpoints across an organization with which customers interact into lucid journey maps.

POST-CLOSING EVENTS

Quadient Introduces Inspire Evolve, a Cloud-based Customer Communications Management Solution, and Continues Software Strategy of SaaS Footprint Expansion
On 4 May 2021, Quadient announced the global launch of Inspire Evolve, a high-performance, software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer communications management (CCM) solution. The solution supports rapid enterprise transformation by empowering all employees, regardless of technical expertise, with the ability to control customer communications with little reliance on IT. With Inspire Evolve, customer communications can be maintained and delivered in the cloud by individual lines of business in the moment they are needed.

Inspire Evolve addresses the growing demand for a powerful cloud-based customer communications solution that easily integrates with and streamlines existing technology, requiring minimal implementation lead times and helping teams rapidly design and deliver secure, personalized human-centric communications.

Quadient’s Accounts Receivable Automation Solution YayPay Joins Sage Marketplace to address Small and Medium Businesses Needs
On 24 May 2021, Quadient announced that its software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounts receivable (AR) automation solution YayPay by Quadient is now available to small and medium-sized businesses through the web-based Marketplace of Sage, the global leader in cloud business management solutions.

Part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions portfolio, YayPay will be made available to Sage X3 clients via the Sage Marketplace, a web-based application listing both resale and referral independent software vendor partner applications that integrate with Sage cloud products. This partnership aligns Quadient with one of the world’s leading providers of business management and financial technologies.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Quadient will host a conference call and webcast on 26 May 2021 at 6:00 pm Paris time (5:00pm London time). The meeting will be held in English.

To join the webcast, click on the following link: Webcast.

To join the conference call, please use one of the following phone number:

▪ France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66;

▪ United States: +1 212 999 6659;

▪ United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200;

Password: QUADIENT

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for a period of one year.

CALENDAR

***

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Caroline Baude
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com


1 Q1 2021 sales are compared to Q1 2020 sales, from which is deducted, prorata temporis, revenue from ProShip and the graphics activities in Australia and New Zealand and to which is added, prorata temporis, revenue from YayPay and Beanworks, for a consolidated amount of -6.7 million, and are restated after a €12 million negative currency impact over the period.
2 Current EBIT = current operating income before acquisition-related expenses.
3 On the basis of 2020 current operating income before acquisition-related expenses excluding Parcel Pending’s earn-out reversal, i.e. €145 million.
4 SaaS = Software as a Service
5 Current EBIT = current operating income before acquisition-related expenses.
6 On the basis of 2020 current operating income before acquisition-related expenses excluding Parcel Pending’s earn-out reversal, i.e. €145 million.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

  • Bank of Mauritius Plans CBDC Pilot in 2021

    “CBDCs will be here to complement, and to address gaps that the traditional monetary system is not able to fulfill,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Harvesh Seegolam said.

  • Gupta Plans to Sell U.K. Plants Amid Credit Suisse Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- GFG Alliance is putting seven of its U.K. plants up for sale as it seeks to reach an agreement with Credit Suisse Group AG to stave off insolvencies of some of its units.Owner Sanjeev Gupta made “significant progress” in weekend talks with the Swiss lender’s asset-management arm to resolve GFG’s exposure with Credit Suisse, the metals group said in an emailed statement Monday.GFG has been seeking to raise new financing to replace some of the $5 billion of loans provided by Greensill Capital since the London-based financial firm collapsed in March. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse, which is trying to recover claims on loans it had made via Greensill, has sought to wind up some of GFG’s British and Australian businesses in court.As part of a restructuring plan for its U.K. operations, GFG will look to sell its Liberty Steel aerospace and special alloys business in Stocksbridge, which supplies customers including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, as well as the Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units. Alvarez & Marsal will run the sale processes, according to the statement.Liberty also said it’s in “advanced discussions” with Credit Suisse to reach a debt standstill for its Australian primary metals unit ahead of a refinancing that would repay the Swiss bank in full.A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.Read more: Credit Suisse Seeks Insolvency for Gupta Trading Unit GFG had been in negotiations to obtain new funding from investment fund White Oak Global Advisors, which said last week it was continuing efforts to refinance the Australian primary metals business “subject to financial due diligence and acceptable governance.”Read more: Gupta Loan Effort Ongoing Despite SFO Probe, White Oak SaysU.K PlantsGupta’s British plants that are being put up for sale employ about 1,500 people. The fate of the plants has been closely watched by politicians, suppliers and unions since funding to GFG dried up earlier this year.“Stocksbridge and its downstream plants are strategically important businesses vital to our country’s defense, energy and aerospace sectors,” union representatives for the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said in a statement. “The trade unions will hold Sanjeev Gupta to his promise that none of our steel plants will close on his watch.”Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving customers exposed if they shut down, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.A spokesperson for aerospace trade body ADS said the industry was monitoring the situation and that “a successful sale that secures continuity of supply would be a positive outcome.”Pressure on Gupta was dialed up further this month after the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating GFG for possible fraud and money laundering, including its Greensill financing.The Bank of England revealed on Monday that it had notified the National Crime Agency and the SFO more than a year ago about its concerns over Wyelands Bank, Gupta’s banking arm in the U.K.Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told a parliamentary committee that the banking regulator had first identified problems in late 2018 or early 2019 relating to “a lack of transparency particularly around connected lending in the context of the ultimate beneficial owner, who was Mr. Gupta.”He said that “further concerns” came to light in October-November 2019, triggering a new phase of investigations and leading to the regulator setting out its concerns to the SFO in February 2020.A spokesman for GFG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Wyelands Bank said this month it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer.(Updates with details on U.K. plants, union and trade body comments; BOE comments at the bottom.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors with another EV bombshell, this time by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Currency Volatility Set for a Comeback on Looming Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- After more than a year of slumber, investors are preparing for currency volatility to come roaring back to life.From Nomura International Plc to Rabobank, banks are recommending cheap protection against foreign-exchange price swings, which have been muffled so far by a barrage of liquidity and record-low interest rates.The premise is that as growth picks up and central banks start telegraphing an end to all the stimulus unleashed during the pandemic, traders caught off guard may have to recalibrate their positions, setting the stage for sudden jolts.Investors are “ready and willing to pull the trigger,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign-exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho Bank Ltd., who is recommending traders buy currency hedges as long as one year out.Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s gauge of foreign-exchange fluctuations fell to the lowest level since March 2020. While there have been many false dawns over a rebound, the latest calls point to a significant shift in the market’s disposition.Unlike the long-end of bond curves which suffered steep losses as inflation started accelerating and economies opened up, currencies are sensitive to changes in short-term rates that still remain firmly anchored by central banks.And it’s why traders are now scouring for any clues that policy makers might tip the balance. On Tuesday, New Zealand’s dollar jumped to a three-month high after the central bank predicted interest rates will start to rise next year and was overall more hawkish than expected.Taper Surprise“The market is not prepared for severe taper surprises from central banks right now,” Jones said, a reference to any unexpected reduction in their bond purchases. “The next 12 months suggest a plethora of mine fields.”Among potential triggers are the European Central Bank’s meetings in June and July and the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium in August. Julian Weiss, head of currency options at Nomura is snapping up one- to three-month volatility in the euro-dollar pair, contracts that capture all three events.“Volatility is too cheap,” he said. “We’re seeing more countries easing lockdowns and we believe the bounce in global growth is yet to be fully priced by the currency markets and the dollar in particular.”Three-month implied volatility in the euro-dollar cross currently trades around 5.89%, below its year-to-date average. The relative premium on the tenors, as shown by the spread between implied and realized volatility stands near parity, which suggests the options aren’t overpriced.Hedge funds have also been adding long volatility positions in the euro lately, expiring around the ECB policy meetings to be held in June and July, according to two Europe-based traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.Meanwhile, Jane Foley, the head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank, say now may be a good time to buy three-month volatility in the dollar-yen or dollar-swiss franc crosses, haven currencies that have lagged all their Group-of-10 peers over the past six month thanks to the market’s risk-on mood.“Plentiful liquidity is like a drug for markets and can make price action far less sensitive,” she said.Some, such as Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Ned Rumpeltin, remain cautious, saying the summer is likely to be quiet.“I’m not sure if buying six-month volatility on a ‘fire-and-forget’ basis is a foolproof idea,” said Rumpeltin, the firm’s European head of foreign-exchange strategy. “You’re probably better off buying three-month volatility in three months time.”Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on InflationIt wouldn’t be the first time that traders missed the mark. When talk of Fed tapering swept through markets in the beginning of there year, there was a short-lived rebound in volatility that faded once policy makers played down the prospect.Still, few doubt that the market is in for a shake-up. “It won’t take too much to get investors a little bit worried and scared about how the picture will change,” said Nomura’s Weiss.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Players Await Key Inflation Data Later This Week

    U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday, with little economic data due out at the start of the week.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Bank of England Plays Down Risk of Runaway U.K. Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation.The expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary, Governor Andrew Bailey said in testimony to lawmakers Monday. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.While most economists agree, financial markets are betting that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next year, implying that investors expect the recovery to gain enough momentum to force the BOE’s hand.Monday’s comments come after data showed U.K. inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5%.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional bond yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, has also been sounding the alarm about inflationary risks. He cast the only vote against keeping the central bank’s stimulus unchanged, opting for a reduction on the bond-buying program.Cost PressuresHaldane told lawmakers that inflation represents a bigger risk to the economy than scars on the labor market following the recession.“My sense was that the balance of inflation risks is titled to the upside and therefore justified reducing that degree of accommodation by that 50 billion pounds,” Haldane said, adding that there’s a “better than even chance” that companies facing cost pressures will take advantage of the strong economic rebound to raise prices.Michael Saunders, another policy maker, said he sees risks that inflation would “undershoot the target over time” due to lingering scars from the pandemic.Bailey said policy makers need to watch inflation “very carefully,” though there are no signs that either inflation expectations or price rises are becoming entrenched. He attributed the recent gains to commodity prices and shortages in items such as computer chips.“We hope some of those factors will correct,” he said.(Updates with comment from Haldane from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • One million Ethiopians signed up for the country’s first mobile wallet in one week

    The interest in Ethiopia’s first mobile money platform reflects “the huge pent-up demand for mobile money services" in the country.

  • Bitcoin Struggles at Resistance; Support at $35K

    A decisive break above $40,000 is needed to resume the uptrend.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • ‘Not a chance’ Tesla will dominate car industry in 20 years: legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investment guru Bruce Greenwald predicted that Tesla will fail to dominate auto industry over the long term due to a likely explosion in the size of the electric vehicle market and a lack of differentiation between Tesla's products and those of its competitors.