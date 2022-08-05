U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Quadient in the Top 10 of the Truffle 100 Ranking of French Software Companies for the Fifth Year in a Row

QUADIENT
·3 min read
In this article:
  NPACF
  NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Quadient in the Top 10 of the Truffle 100 Ranking of French Software Companies for the Fifth Year in a Row

Paris, August 04, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has positioned 10th in the Truffle Top 100, a ranking of French software companies. The latest ranking marks the fifth consecutive year Quadient has placed in the top 10 of the Truffle 100, which is compiled by Truffle Capital and teknowlogy group|CXP-PAC. The ranking is based on the software revenue submitted by each participating company.

I’m proud to see that Quadient continues ranking among the largest French software companies. Our Intelligent Communication Automation solution is at the heart of our strategic plan, and we intend to continue leading the market delivering the most innovative solutions as evidenced by the multiple industry analysts' recognitions received this year.” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “Thanks to our talented teams, partners, and customers, Quadient has expanded its software footprint to new countries and brought new advanced capabilities to market this year, entrusted by new organizations of all sizes across many industries to better manage their financial processes and business communications.”

Quadient’s ICA cloud platform brings together an integrated suite of solutions for all aspects of customers interactions (Communications, journey mapping, Customer Experience, Account Receivables and Accounts Payables). Having built this integrated cloud-based platform, Quadient continues to expand its software solutions into new markets and launch modules in new geographies. Recently, Quadient launched its Account Receivables and Account Payables Solutions in the UK and in France, following on from their successful deployment in the US.

Quadient’s transformation into a Cloud Software leading player has received recognition from customers and industry analysts. Less than three years after launching its cloud software strategy, Quadient has consistently been named a leader in most of the assessments from prominent independent technology analyst and consulting firms, such as:

Within Quadient’s total global software revenue in 2021, ICA’s sales reached €201 million, with cloud subscription related revenues alone increasing by 17.1% from the previous year, and now representing 67% of the total. Building upon this positive trend, Annual Recurring Revenue is also rapidly increasing, reaching €158m in Q1 2022, a 45% increase against FY 2019 level. Similarly, the number of customers for Quadient’s ICA solutions after the rapid expansion surpasses 12,000 for the first time this year. With over 75% of customers being Cloud-based, this is a testimony of the rapid adoption of Quadient’s SaaS platform only a few years since its initial launch.

The 2022 Truffle 100 ranking is available here: www.truffle100.com/index.html (in French).

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

 

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

 

Director of Media & Communications

+1 203-301-3673

 

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

 

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


