Quadra Capital announces a partnership with Carmignac, a leading European asset manager

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quadra Capital Partners ("Quadra"), in association with the Walter Group, announces an exclusive partnership with Carmignac, an award-winning European independent asset management firm, to become the sole and long-term distributor of Carmignac's unique fund range to Canadian investors.

Quadra Capital Partners (CNW Group/Quadra Capital Partners)
Quadra Capital Partners (CNW Group/Quadra Capital Partners)

Carmignac offers more than twenty actively managed strategies, including long-only equities, fixed income, alternatives and diversified funds. It is renowned for investing in global, emerging and European markets with a high-conviction approach that mixes macro views, data assessment and thorough bottom-up, ESG-aligned, analysis. Carmignac is renowned as a household brand in European asset management and for having championed entrepreneurial spirit in the industry since its launch in 1989.

"Quadra looks forward to offering Canadian investors unique access to Carmignac's high-conviction and sustainable investing approach", says Guillaume Touze, CEO of Quadra Capital Partners. "We will leverage our presence in Canada and work closely with our partner and shareholder Walter Global Asset Management to market actively Carmignac's fund range."

"We are very pleased to partner with Quadra for this Canadian venture in which its Montreal team will be key to building our brand in Canada," says Eric Helderlé, Co-founder and Managing Director of Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg. "We will support Quadra's efforts by having our key decision makers visit Canada regularly."

About Quadra Capital Partners

Quadra Capital Partners is an independent investment management firm specialised in alternative investment strategies with offices in Montreal, London, Paris and Madrid.

Quadra's objective is to offer its family and institutional investors a set of innovative and uncorrelated strategies, managed by experienced boutique portfolio managers with proven track records via inhouse strategies or partnership agreements. www.quadra-capital.com

About Carmignac

Carmignac is an independent asset management firm established in 1989 on three core principles that still stand true today: entrepreneurial spirit, human-driven insight and active commitment. It is as entrepreneurial today as it has always been; its team of fund managers keeping the freedom and courage to perform independent risk analysis, translate it into strong convictions and implement them. Its collaborative culture of debate, on-the-ground work and in-house research means it will always enhance data analysis with human-driven insight to better manage complexity and evaluate hidden risks. It is both an active manager and active partner, committed to its clients, providing transparency on its investment decisions and always be accountable for them. With a capital entirely held by the family and staff, Carmignac is now one of Europe's leading asset managers, operating from seven different offices. Today, as throughout its history it is committed to trying harder and better to actively manage its clients' savings over the long term. www.carmignac.com

About Walter Group

Beginning as a multigeneration industrial company that grew into a leader of its industry, the Walter Group has evolved and established itself for over a decade as an investment firm composed of over 35 seasoned professionals. Backed by family values, the firm applies an entrepreneurial approach to managing assets for internal and external clients in public markets, private equity and alternative strategies, through its five specialized investment units and its partnering firms. www.waltergroup.ca

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is an internationally diversified private investment platform that provides development capital and strategic expertise to exceptional asset management firms, as well as to industry distributors and service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of the Walter Group ecosystem, which has been flourishing for nearly 70 years. www.walter-gam.com

SOURCE Quadra Capital Partners

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c3854.html

