U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.01
    +39.81 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,570.58
    +330.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,585.77
    +95.03 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.01
    +2.54 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.80
    -0.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.70
    -19.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5190
    +1.3090 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,006.17
    -11.80 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.29
    +11.37 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix Recognizes Mitratech as a Technology Leader Among GRC Platforms

·2 min read

The report highlights Mitratech's AI capabilities and deep industry expertise as pivotal factors in ranking Mitratech as a leader

AUSTIN, Texas and MIDDLETON, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a global provider of legal and integrated risk management software, has been named a top performer and technology leader for the second year in a row by the premiere GRC platforms report, SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, 2022.

Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo
Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo

The SPARK Matrix report includes a detailed analysis of global GRC platform market dynamics, trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study includes a ranking of the leading GRC platform providers. This research provides information for the participants to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market strength.

"Mitratech's AI-powered enterprise-level GRC platform, Alyne, helps organizations manage, streamline, and automate data and asset protection, policy implementation, risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance," said Pradnya Gugale, an analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Alyne, coupled with the overall comprehensive functionalities and industry expertise offered by the Mitratech suite of GRC solutions, resulted in Mitratech being positioned among the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Report." adds Pradnya

The following criteria were used to rank Mitratech as a leader:

  • Product strategy and performance

  • Market presence

  • Ease of deployment and use

  • Customer service excellence

  • Unique value proposition

"We are honored to be recognized in the SPARK Matrix report as an industry leader in GRC," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "The acquisition of Alyne by Mitratech in 2021 brought many technological advancements to the Mitratech ecosystem and catapulted our GRC capabilities. This acknowledgment proves the market shares our same sentiment and excitement. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate to remain an industry leader in 2022 and beyond."

The full report can be found here.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 1,800 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Riya Mehar
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-recognizes-mitratech-as-a-technology-leader-among-grc-platforms-301534399.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Pot producer Canopy to cut 250 jobs in profitability bid

    Most Canadian marijuana companies have struggled to turn a profit despite more than three years of cannabis legalization due to fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth. That has piled pressure on companies to slash expenses, with Canopy saying on Tuesday that it would also reduce costs by lowering how much it spends on cultivation of weed. The moves are expected to yield cost-savings of between C$100 million and C$150 million ($77.98 million and $116.99 million) within 12 to 18 months.

  • Where Will Snap Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Since Snap (NYSE: SNAP) launched its IPO, the stock has experienced many challenges. Snap has made changes to its business that make it worth considering, increasing the likelihood that the social media stock could beat the market over the next five years. Initially, Snap's main platform, Snapchat, offered some intriguing features.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    When Elon Musk announced his surprise bid for Twitter Inc earlier this month, he said the social media company should reach out to his family office with any questions. Yet very little is known about the Austin, Texas-based family office that manages the assets of Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX. The office is called Excession and the man who helped build it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Payments space has seen ‘a mountain of growth,’ analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for PayPal, digital payments, and the outlook for Robinhood amid reports that the company will lay off 9% of its full-time employees.

  • Here's the Best Advice I Can Give for This Miserable Market

    At the closing bell, breadth was around 1,250 gainers to 7,000 decliners, and there were 122,5 stocks hitting new 12-month lows. There has now been well over a year of misery for many growth stocks, small-caps, biotechnology, and other groups. It is classic bear market action, and it is miserable.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.