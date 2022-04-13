U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.10
    +50.65 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,561.36
    +341.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,657.43
    +285.86 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,022.04
    +35.10 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.43
    +3.83 (+3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.60
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3113
    +0.0110 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6410
    +0.2530 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.24
    +1,722.69 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.07
    +24.43 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

QuadReal and Store Space Announce $1 Billion Self-Storage Investment Partnership

·4 min read

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate company, and Store Space Self Storage, a national vertically integrated self-storage operator, announced the formation of a strategic partnership today which is capitalized to build a $1 billion portfolio of self-storage assets. The companies share a long-term strategy focused on scaling a nationally diversified portfolio of institutional-quality self-storage assets across the United States in locations with strong demographic and migration trends.

QuadReal and Store Space Announce $1 Billion Self-Storage Investment Partnership
QuadReal and Store Space Announce $1 Billion Self-Storage Investment Partnership

The partnership's value-add and core-plus investment strategy was seeded with the $200 million acquisition of a 13-property portfolio totaling over 9,000 units, or 1.1 million square feet. This portfolio includes a diverse mix of stabilized and recently developed self-storage assets in 7 states. Momentum continues to build with the subsequent closing of an off-market acquisition-expansion in New Jersey, and a significant acquisition pipeline.

"The self-storage sector offers steady growth. Further, it has shown resiliency and demonstrates consistent fundamental and demographic tailwinds that align closely with QuadReal's core investment convictions," said QuadReal's Jameson Weber, Managing Director, International Real Estate, Americas. "We are excited to partner with the Store Space team—an experienced self-storage operator with a proven track record of success. Together, we are very uniquely positioned to invest at scale in a highly fragmented sector."

QuadReal will commit the majority of the capital for the partnership and will leverage its extensive experience investing in alternative asset classes globally. As a vertically integrated self-storage operator, Store Space brings to bear in-house technology, full-service marketing/call center services, acquisition/development experience, and property management capabilities. The company was named the fastest-growing self-storage operator in the United States in 2021 by Inside Self Storage.

"We're very enthusiastic to enter this partnership with QuadReal, with the shared goal of building a large, high-quality portfolio in this recession-resistant sector," said Store Space CEO Chris Harris. "This also represents a significant milestone for us, as we've found an alliance that will help us grow our brand and bring our best-in-class platform to new markets at a rapid pace. QuadReal understands the significant value in our team's ability to quickly drive outperformance across a growing portfolio and this investment will fuel even more rapid expansion across the country."

QuadReal and Store Space are aligned in offering their self-storage customers a seamless experience of accessing high-quality, trusted storage solutions. Further, broad capabilities and an informed strategy position the partnership to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to their respective stakeholders.

Store Space, whose motto is "Storage That Cares," was founded in 2018 by Chris Harris and Rob Consalvo. The Store Space leadership team has more than five decades of experience acquiring, leasing, and managing self-storage properties. Harris and Consalvo previously helped grow, operate, and scale iStorage before its sale to a public REIT in 2016.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Store Space.

About QuadReal Property Group
QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.
www.quadreal.com

About Store Space Self Storage
Store Space is a self-storage owner-operator and third-party management company, headquartered in Winter Garden, FL. The Company currently owns and/or operates more than 100 properties offering conveniently located, secure storage units in 20 states. The Company was ranked the fastest-growing self-storage operator in 2021, fueling growth with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quadreal-and-store-space-announce-1-billion-self-storage-investment-partnership-301525121.html

SOURCE Store Space Self Storage

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

    As the biotech responsible for developing one of the world's first safe and effective messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against the coronavirus, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is by definition a technologically sophisticated operator. In a nutshell, the overwhelming majority of mRNA programs in the world are in preclinical development, which means that there is probably a plethora of high-impact medicines in the works which nobody has even heard of yet.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling, but Not Because Its CFO Is Moving to Walmart

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Why Gap Stock Is Roaring Ahead Today

    Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were surging 12.4% at 10:27 a.m. ET on Wednesday on speculation that activist investors might target the clothing retailer. According to TheFly.com, Activist Insight suggests "an activist might agitate for changes at Gap," with the Athleta brand a potential spinoff or sale target. Similar comments were recently made by Adrienne Yih, an analyst at Barclays, who suggested falling sales could invite activist interest.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Southwest Airlines Stock Jumped 7% Today

    The rally added to impressive returns for the airline stock, which is in positive territory so far in 2022 even as the market is down nearly 8%. It was sparked by good operating news from rival Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), whose stock was also rising early Wednesday. Delta announced before the market opened that the company returned to profitability in March as the pandemic threat faded and travel demand picked up.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Before the Stock Split?

    Alphabet is following the footsteps of other big tech companies like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia by splitting its stock.

  • Forget the Stock Split -- 2 Bigger Reasons to Be Excited About Amazon Stock

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is getting a lot of attention after announcing a 20-for-1 stock split on March 9. In the year ended Dec. 31, Amazon reported $24.9 billion in operating income. Of that total, $18.5 billion came from AWS.

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of May, with investors...

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Walgreens After Its Post-Earnings Dip

    Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings last month for the period that ended on Feb. 28. Concerns about slowing pandemic demand has led to a 6% dip in the stock's price, which is now just a couple of dollars away from its 52-week low of $42.90. The company's fundamentals remain solid, and there are plenty of reasons to buy and hold the healthcare stock for the long term.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Veru Stock Could Hit $36, Says Oppenheimer

    Avid stock market watchers will know the biotech space operates according to a different rule set. One session can wipe off a huge chunk of a stock’s valuation, if clinical testing goes awry or the regulators pick holes in a drug’s development. Yet, the opposite also holds true; shares can deliver unseemly gains if the news flow is decidedly positive. Fortunately for Veru (VERU) investors, this week saw plenty of the latter. Shares soared by 182% in one session, after the company announced posit