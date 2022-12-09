U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.75
    +14.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,872.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,701.50
    +56.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +0.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3850
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,220.60
    +387.19 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.19
    +11.50 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Quadricycle Market worth $35.6 billion by 2032 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN QUADRICYCLE MARKET

Chicago, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quadricycle Market size is estimated to grow from USD 19.1 billion in 2022 to reach USD 35.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Quadricycle Market"   
279 – Tables
40 – Figures      
212 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 108315912

Report Metrics

Details

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2032

Market Growth and Revenue forecast

$ 35.6 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Top Players

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Aixam (France), Ligier Group (France) and Citroen (France)

Fastest Growing Market

Asia Pacific

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Segments covered

By Propulsion

Electric and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

By Application

Household and Commercial

By Type

Light Quadricycles and Heavy Quadricycles

By End Use

Resorts and Museums, Industrial Facilities, Personal Mobility and Other End Uses

By Price Range

Economy, Mid-range and Premium

By Region

Asia Pacific – China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe – France, Germany, Spain, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe.

Americas – US, Canada, and Brazil

Additional Customization to be offered

QUADRICYCLE MARKET, BY PROPULSION

ELECTRIC

ICE

The rising traffic congestion, increasing geriatric population, demand for safer mode of commute have attributed to the growth in demand for quadricycles. Also, stringency in emission norms and demand for enhanced fuel economy is projected to increase the demand for electric quadricycles.

ICE segment is projected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

ICE quadricycle is estimated to be the second largest market at a global level. Except for China, the Quadricycle Market is dominated by ICE variants. Sales of ICE microcars are about 60-70% in Japan and South Korea, mainly due to working professionals, teenagers, and retired people who prefer quadricycles for daily commutes. The ICE quadricycles also dominate European and North American markets mainly due to lower fuel prices and renowned OEMs’ expertise in IC engine technology. Further, a strong distribution network of fuel stations has laid a strong customer base for ICE-powered quadricycles. Nonetheless, with improved focus and commitment to cutting down the carbon footprint, major OEMs have launched electric quadricycles with adequate safety and comfort features in European and other developed countries. Continuous improvement in electric powertrain technologies, growing charging infrastructure, and lowering battery prices would shift the consumer inclination towards electric quadricycles.

The commercial application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing quadricycles segment during the forecast period

The commercial applications of quadricycles include airports, IT parks, industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, large school and college campuses, resorts and museums, micro-mobility, ride-sharing services, and others. Especially in post Covid-19 scenario, the importance of last-mile delivery has grown in many industries, including e-commerce, food, electronic goods, and postal services. Due to their compact design and maneuverability features, Quadricycles provide an effective solution to delivery service providers. Many quadricycle manufacturers have seized this opportunity and are focusing on developing efficient models to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in March 2022, Opel (Germany) launched its Opel Rocks-e KARGO electric quadricycle that finds application in pizza delivery services. Apart from this, ride-sharing services has been growing in urban areas. Ridesharing has benefits such as reduced traffic congestion and parking demands. It also helps to eliminate vehicle emissions and create less stressful commutes. As per industry experts, Singapore and China are taking initiatives to promote the ride-sharing concept to reduce traffic congestion, thus, in turn, driving the demand for quadricycles in commercial applications during the forecast period

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 108315912

Europe is one of the prominent markets for quadricycles

France, Italy, and Germany are the primary market for the Quadricycle Market in Europe. Most ICE and electric quadricycles are available at a starting price point of ~USD 8,000 - USD 9,000, except for few China-made models. Quadricycles are suitable for European countries due to their compact designs requiring limited parking space and easy maneuverability on narrow city streets. Also, due to traffic congestion in larger cities, the number of quadricycles in the region has grown over the past few years. They are primarily used for personal mobility with growing commercial applications. Aixam (France), Italcar industrial S.r.l (Italy), Renault Group (France), Citroen (France), and Ligier Group (France), among others, are the major quadricycle manufacturers in Europe. European government and regional regulatory bodies provide the highest incentives for purchasing electric vehicles to promote clean transport. This would lead to reduced CO2 emissions in the region. Therefore, this will positively impact the share of electric quadricycles as it is quite low presently; however, expected to capture a significant share in the future.

Key Market Players:

The Quadricycle Market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the Quadricycle Market are Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Aixam (France), Ligier Group (Franc), Italcar Industrial S.r.l (Italy), Citroen (France), Alke (Italy), Casalini (Italy), Renault Group (France), and Bellier Automobiles (France).

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 108315912

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Low-Speed Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2027

All-terrain Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Electric Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2030

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

    A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said. "The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users,” Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • Slack's new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job

    Jones, who lives in the Boston area, has been at Salesforce for three years and quickly rose up the ranks: She started as head of product for Commerce Cloud, then was bumped up to GM of Commerce Cloud before — prior to her promotion this week — holding the title of GM of Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Experience Cloud, which basically encompasses the company’s entire B2C business. Before that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft working on a variety of products, from Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project to Enterprise Application Virtualization, Office Collaboration and finally Azure Machine Learning.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T