Quadriga BioSciences Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1 Study of QBS72S for Solid Tumors

·3 min read

-  Findings from Phase 1 study to support the launch of two SBIR-funded Phase 2 studies of QBS72S for brain malignancies

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga BioSciences, a clinical-stage oncology company developing QBS10072S (QBS72S) for the targeted treatment of cancer, today announced the completion of enrollment for a Phase 1 dose escalation study investigating QBS72S in patients with advanced or metastatic solid cancers.

"Completing the enrollment of our dose-ranging Phase 1 study is an important milestone in the development of QBS72S," said Gordon Ringold, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Quadriga BioSciences. "With the study complete, Quadriga is able to launch two Phase 2 studies investigating QBS72S for brain malignancies, each of which is supported by funding from an SBIR grant. We are fortunate for the support of all involved as we continue to advance QBS72S development."

The Phase 1, multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation study [NCT04430842] was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of QBS72S in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Results of the Phase 1 study have informed the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) for two imminent Phase 2 studies: one investigating QBS72S for the potential treatment of brain metastases of triple negative breast cancer at Stanford University [NCT05305365] and one investigating QBS72S for the potential treatment of glioblastoma at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute [NCT02977780]. Each of the studies is funded by a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant; the two grants were awarded to Quadriga by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the development of QBS72S. The studies are expected to launch in Q4'2022.

About QBS72S

QBS72S is a novel, first-in-class chemotherapeutic agent that mimics an aromatic amino acid for cellular uptake by the amino acid transporter LAT1 (L-type amino acid transporter 1) thereby enabling the drug to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) as well as to selectively target numerous types of rapidly growing cancer cells.  Once inside the cell QBS72S causes double-stranded DNA breaks resulting in cell death. Most aggressive cancers express high LAT1, which is commonly associated with poor prognoses.1

About Quadriga BioSciences

Quadriga BioSciences is a clinical-stage oncology company developing QBS10072S (QBS72S), a novel, first-in-class chemotherapeutic agent that exploits the amino acid transporter LAT1.  The Company's technology is based on the discovery that in many aggressive forms of cancer, the cells over-express LAT1 on their surfaces for the intake of nutrients to support rapid tumor growth and proliferation.  Quadriga's mission is to develop safer and more effective treatments for patients with cancer.

For more information, please visit www.quadrigabiosciences.com.

 

Contact Information

General Inquiries
info@quadrigabiosciences.com
+1 (650) 917 9098

Media Inquiries
David Melamed, Ph.D.
david.melamed@russopartnersllc.com
+1 (212) 845-4225

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quadriga-biosciences-announces-completion-of-enrollment-in-phase-1-study-of-qbs72s-for-solid-tumors-301657719.html

SOURCE Quadriga BioSciences, Inc.

