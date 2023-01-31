U.S. markets closed

QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END EARNINGS

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.
·27 min read
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.

Southampton, PA , Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: QNTO), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $1.2 million, or $0.58 per basic and $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $1.04 per basic and $0.98 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $7.9 million, or $3.85 per basic and $3.65 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $3.21 per basic and $3.06 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “It is my pleasure to present the final earnings release of 2022. We have experienced a 43.0% growth in total assets at year-end when compared to December 31, 2021. This significant increase in assets is partially the result of an unusually high amount of loans in the held for sale category on our balance sheet at year end. As we work to reduce this category during the initial periods of 2023, our asset structure will realign to growth that is more moderate. As a result, our capital ratios will improve accordingly. As we concluded 2022, the increase in rates by the Federal Reserve Bank had reduced available liquidity. This action also brought the prior reduction in funding costs to a halt and subsequently is expected to have the reverse effect going forward. I am, also, very pleased to report that our net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 22.8% over the comparable period of one year ago amounting to $7.9 million. These results were driven by an increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses and more significantly from an increase in noninterest income.”

Mr. Strong added, “Our asset performance continued to be positive with our non-performing assets as a percent of total assets at 0.30% at December 31, 2022. Additionally, our Texas ratio calculation ended the year at 3.93%. One final note on the SBA PPP program, of the $183.2 million in funding that the Bank originated, only four accounts remain for a total of $214,000 to undergo forgiveness. They have all been submitted for the forgiveness process at this time.”

Mr. Strong continued, “During 2022, we have initiated our ability to provide “Banking as a Service (BaaS)” to other banks in the form of correspondent banking services. This strategy is intended to increase our funding sources with low cost deposits. It will also enhance our ability to generate additional non-interest income through transaction fees. As cost of funding increases on core deposits, as mentioned above, this endeavor is targeted to minimized rising funding costs.”

Mr. Strong commented, “Our capital ratios require improvement to realign with the continued growth the Company has experienced. Steps to accomplish this include the addition of capital which began in 2022 and will continue through 2023. The Company is considering various opportunities and direction to accomplish this end. The ongoing goal is to maintain a well-capitalized status and better control our overall asset growth.”

Mr. Strong concluded, “The Company has repurchased an additional 2,147 shares during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. To date we have repurchased over 40% of the original shares issued in our initial public offering. As recently announced, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the common stock of the Company payable on February 6, 2023, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2023. Additionally, stockholders’ equity increased year over year ending December 31, 2022, by over $12.2 million, or approximately 33.0%. As always, in conjunction with having maintained a strong repurchase plan, our current and continued business strategy includes long-term profitability and payment of dividends reflecting our strong commitment to shareholder value.”

As it has since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to assess the effects of the pandemic on its employees, customers and the communities we serve. In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was enacted. The CARES Act contains many provisions related to banking, lending, mortgage forbearance and taxation. Since March 2020, the Company has continued to work diligently to help support its existing and new customers through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), loan modifications, loan deferrals and fee waivers. On December 27, 2020, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Economic Aid Act”) became law. The Economic Aid Act opened a new PPP loan period for first loans and implemented a second loan draw for certain PPP borrowers, each through May 31, 2021. Under the first round, the Company funded 854 PPP loans totaling $95.1 million. As of December 31, 2022, all of these first round PPP loans were forgiven under the SBA forgiveness program. Under the second round of PPP the Company funded 985 PPP loans totaling $88.4 million. As of December 31, 2022, 981 of the second round PPP loans totaling $88.2 million have been forgiven under the SBA forgiveness program.

On January 4, 2021, Quaint Oak Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc., invested $2.3 million for a 51% majority ownership interest in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC (“Oakmont”), a multi-state equipment finance company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania with a second significant facility located in Albany, Minnesota. The financial results that follow include Quaint Oak Bank’s investment in Oakmont. Quaint Oak Bank reflects the 49% interest it does not hold in Oakmont in its consolidated financial statements as noncontrolling interest.

Comparison of Quarter-over-Quarter Operating Results

Net income amounted to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $870,000, or 41.9%, compared to net income of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income on a comparative quarterly basis was primarily the result of an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million, a decrease in non-interest income of $526,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $470,000, partially offset by a decrease in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $509,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $400,000, and a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $279,000.

The $470,000, or 7.6%, decrease in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was driven by a $3.0 million, or 302.4%, increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $2.6 million, or 35.6%, increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $207.2 million increase in average loans receivable, net, including loans held for sale, which increased from an average balance of $504.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to an average balance of $711.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest income $2.9 million, partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans receivable, net, including loans held for sale, which decreased from 5.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 5.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of decreasing interest income $465,000.

The $3.0 million, or 302.4%, increase in interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was primarily attributable to a 251 basis point increase in the rate on average money market accounts, which increased from 0.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $1.7 million.   Also contributing to the increase in money market interest expense was a $79.4 million increase in average money market accounts which increased from $195.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to an average balance of $275.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $104,000. Both the increase in money market average balance and rate was impacted by a $150.0 million deposit in May, 2022 through a deposit placement agreement with a third party bank. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense was a 364 basis point increase in the average rate of FHLB short-term borrowings which increased from 0.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $561,000. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense was a 62 basis point increase in average rate of certificates of desposit, which increased from 0.99% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 1.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $292,000. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense was a $47.9 million increase in average FHLB long-term borrowings which increased from an average balance of $23.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to an average balance of $71.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $253,000. The average interest rate spread decreased from 4.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 2.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 while the net interest margin decreased from 4.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.14% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The $400,000, or 42.5%, decrease in the provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 over the three months ended December 31, 2021 was based on an evaluation of the allowance relative to such factors as volume of the loan portfolio, concentrations of credit risk, prevailing economic conditions, which includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prior loan loss experience and amount of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022.

The $526,000 million, or 12.8%, decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million, or 53.3%, decrease in net gain on loans held for sale, and a $426,000, or 83.4%, decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $765,000, or 513.4%, increase in loan servicing income, a $227,000, or 515.9%, increase in other fees and service charges, a $73,000, or 100.0%, increase in gain on the sale and write-downs of other real-estate owned, a $58,000, or 214.8%, increase in real estate commissions, net, a $50,000, or 36.8%, increase in insurance commissions, and a $40,000, or 4.8%, increase in mortgage banking, equipment lending, and title abstract fees.

The $1.1 million, or 17.4%, increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to a $721,000, or 15.7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, a $299,000, or 72.4%, increase in other expense, a $94,000, or 85.5%, increase in FDIC deposit insurance assessment, a $63,000, or 13.2%, increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $23,000, or 164.3%, increase in advertising expense, and a $10,000, or 15.2%, increase in Directors’ fees and expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily due to expanding and improving the level of staff at the Bank and its subsidiary companies, including Oakmont. Oakmont’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 also contributed to the increases in occupancy and equipment expense, professional fees, advertising expense, and other expense. The increase in non-interest expense was partially offset by a $92,000, or 53.8%, decrease in professional fees, and a $70,000, or 26.9%, decrease in data processing expense.

The provision for income tax decreased $279,000, or 34.8%, from $802,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $523,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 due primarily to the decrease in pre-tax income.

Comparison of Year-End Operating Results

Net income amounted to $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 million, or 22.8%, compared to net income of $6.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net income on a comparative year-end basis was primarily the result of an increase in non-interest income of $7.4 million, and an increase in net interest income of $3.1 million, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $6.2 million, an increase in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.0 million, an increase in the provision for income taxes of $562,000, and an increase in the provision for loan losses of $274,000.

The $3.1 million, or 14.9%, increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was driven by a $7.5 million, or 29.8%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $4.4 million, or 100.6%, increase in interest expense.   The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $142.3 million increase in average loans receivable, net, including loans held for sale, which increased from an average balance of $483.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to an average balance of $626.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest income $7.2 million. Also contributing to the increase in interest income was a 104 basis point increase in the yield on average due from banks – interest earning, which increased from 0.12% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 1.16% for the year ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest income $258,000. Contributing to the increase in average balance of loans receivable, net was the purchase of a $55.5 million commercial real estate loan portfolio by the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakmont Commercial, LLC, in April, 2022.

The $4.4 million, or 100.6%, increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 91 basis point increase in the rate on average money market accounts, which increased from 0.60% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 1.51% for the year ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $2.4 million. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense was an $85.8 million increase in average money market accounts which increased from an average balance of $174.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to an average balance of $259.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $515,000. The increase in money market average balance was impacted by a $150.0 million deposit in May, 2022 through a deposit placement agreement with a third party bank. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense is a $40.2 million increase in average FHLB long-term borrowings which increased from $25.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $65.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $810,000. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense is a 204 basis point increase in the rate on FHLB short-term borrowings, which increased from 0.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 2.34% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and had the effect of increasing interest expense by $643,000.   The average interest rate spread decreased from 3.74% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 3.30% for the year ended December 31, 2022, while the net interest margin decreased from 3.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The $274,000, or 12.4%, increase in the provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 over the year ended December 31, 2021 was based on an evaluation of the allowance relative to such factors as volume of the loan portfolio, concentrations of credit risk, prevailing economic conditions, which includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prior loan loss experience and amount of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022.

The $7.4 million, or 62.0%, increase in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was primarily attributable to a $5.6 million, or 81.7%, increase in net gain on loans held for sale, a $1.7 million, or 1,153.7%, increase in loan servicing income, a $604,000, or 24.2%, increase in mortgage banking, equipment lending, and title abstract fees, a $395,000, or 154.9%, increase in other fees and service charges, a $128,000, or 75.3%, increase in real estate commissions, net, and an $84,000, or 16.5%, increase in insurance commissions. The increase in net gain on loans held for sale was primarily due to the sale of $363.4 million of equipment loans during the year ended December 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by an $837,000, or 73.0%, decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans, and a $362,000, or 100.0%, decrease in gain on sale of investment securities available for sale.

The $6.2 million, or 29.3%, increase in non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 over the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to a $4.6 million, or 29.6%, increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, an $835,000, or 60.2%, increase in other expense, a $327,000, or 98.8%, increase in FDIC deposit insurance assessment, a $283,000, or 17.5%, increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $217,000, or 61.8%, increase in advertising expense, an $89,000, or 13.5%, increase in professional fees, and a $34,000, or 13.5%, increase in Directors’ fees and expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is primarily due to expanding and improving the level of staff at the Bank and its subsidiary companies, including Oakmont. Oakmont’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 also contributed to the increases in occupancy and equipment expense, professional fees, advertising expense, and other expense. The increase in other expense was also impacted by Oakmont’s bad debt expense and repossession expense. The increase in non-interest expense was partially offset by a $211,000, or 23.4%, decrease in data processing expense.

The provision for income tax increased $562,000, or 22.6%, from $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 due primarily to the increase in pre-tax income.

Comparison of Financial Condition

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2022 were $792.4 million, an increase of $238.3 million, or 43.0%, from $554.1 million at December 31, 2021.   This growth in total assets was primarily due to a $217.9 million, or 53.9%, increase in loans receivable, net, and a $25.4 million, or 23.6%, increase in loans held for sale. The largest increases within the loan portfolio occurred in commercial real estate loans which increased $149.7 million, or 81.5%, commercial business loans which increased $29.5 million, or 22.7%, multi-family residential loans which increased $17.6 million, or 59.9%, construction loans which increased $13.1 million, or 82.7%, and one-to-four family owner occupied loans which increased $8.3 million, or 84.8%, Contributing to the increase in commercial real estate loans was the purchase of a $55.5 million loan portfolio by the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakmont Commercial, LLC, in April, 2022.

Loans held for sale increased $25.4 million, or 23.6%, from $107.8 million at December 31, 2021 to $133.2 million at December 31, 2022 as the Bank originated $403.3 million in equipment loans held for sale and sold $343.9 million of equipment loans during the year ended December 31, 2022. Partially offsetting the increase in loans held for sale is $19.5 million of loan amortization and prepayments. Additionally, the Bank’s mortgage banking subsidiary, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC, originated $118.4 million of one-to-four family residential loans during the year ended December 31, 2022 and sold $132.9 million of loans in the secondary market during this same period.
        
Total deposits increased $102.1 million, or 22.8%, to $549.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $447.2 million at December 31, 2021. This increase in deposits was primarily attributable to an increase of $60.3 million, or 30.0%, in money market accounts, an increase of $24.0 million, or 37.1%, in non-interest bearing checking accounts, and an increase of $18.0 million, or 10.0%, in certificates of deposit. The increase in total deposits was partially offset by a $234,000, or 12.8%, decrease in savings accounts and a $7,000, or 67.6%, decrease in passbook accounts. The increase in money market accounts was primarily due to a $150.0 million deposit in May, 2022 through a deposit placement agreement with a third party bank.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings increased $110.0 million, or 223.7%, to $159.2 million at December 31, 2022 from $49.2 million at December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company borrowed $197.5 million of FHLB short-term borrowings and $80.0 million of FHLB long-term borrowings and paid down $131.3 million of FHLB short-term borrowings and $36.2 million of FHLB long-term borrowings. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) borrowings increased $3.1 million, or 79.7%, to $7.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $3.9 million at December 31, 2021 as the Company paid off $3.9 million of first round PPP loans pledged as collateral under the FRB’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) and borrowed $7.0 million from the FRB discount window.   The Company did not utilize the FRB’s PPPLF to fund second round PPP loans. Other borrowings increased to $5.5 million at December 31, 2022 from none at December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $12.2 million, or 33.0%, to $49.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $36.9 million at December 31, 2021. Contributing to the increase was net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $7.9 million, net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.4 million, issuance of treasury stock for capital raise of $2.4 million, common stock earned by participants in the employee stock ownership plan of $343,000, the reissuance of treasury stock for exercised stock options of $262,000, amortization of stock awards and options under our stock compensation plans of $168,000, and the reissuance of treasury stock under the Bank’s 401(k) Plan of $100,000. These increases were partially offset by dividends paid of $1.0 million, noncontrolling interest distribution of $279,000, the purchase of treasury stock of $49,000, and other comprehensive loss, net of $47,000.
        
Non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 consisted of three loans on non-accrual status in the aggregate amount of $2.4 million. The non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 are generally well-collateralized or adequately reserved for. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable, net was 1.22% at December 31, 2022 and 1.30% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets amounted to $2.4 million, or 0.30% of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to $9,000 at December 31, 2021.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc., a Financial Services Company, is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and conducts business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets. Quaint Oak Bank’s subsidiary companies include, Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC, Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC, and Oakmont Commercial, LLC, a specialty commercial real estate financing company. All companies are multi-state operations with the exception of Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC, which operates solely in Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bank also has a majority equity position in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC, a multi-state equipment finance company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania with a second significant facility located in Albany, Minnesota.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income, competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income, changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company's market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and operations as well as its impact on general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes including actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, in each case as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company’s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services and fees.

QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC.

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

At December 31,

 

At December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,893

 

$

10,705

 

 

 

Investment in interest-earning time deposits

 

3,833

 

 

7,924

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale at fair value

 

2,970

 

 

4,033

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

133,222

 

 

107,823

 

 

 

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses (2022: $7,678; 2021: $5,262)

 

621,864

 

 

403,966

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

3,462

 

 

3,139

 

 

 

Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

6,601

 

 

2,178

 

 

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

4,226

 

 

4,137

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

2,775

 

 

2,653

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

2,573

 

 

2,573

 

 

 

Other intangible, net of accumulated amortization

 

174

 

 

222

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

6,757

 

 

4,762

 

 

 

           Total Assets

$

792,350

 

$

554,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

$

88,728

 

$

64,731

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

460,520

 

 

382,435

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

549,248

 

 

447,166

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank short-term borrowings

 

92,200

 

 

26,000

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank long-term borrowings

 

67,022

 

 

23,193

 

 

 

Federal Reserve Bank borrowings

 

7,000

 

 

3,895

 

 

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

5,489

 

 

-

 

 

 

Subordinated debt

 

7,966

 

 

7,933

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

584

 

 

174

 

 

 

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

4,186

 

 

2,856

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

9,573

 

 

5,989

 

 

 

                 Total Liabilities

 

743,268

 

 

517,206

 

 

Total Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity

 

44,793

 

 

34,789

 

 

Noncontrolling Interest

 

4,289

 

 

2,120

 

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

49,082

 

 

36,909

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

792,350

 

$

554,115

 

 


QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

  

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on loans, including fees

$

9,610

 

$

7,144

 

 

$

31,781

$

24,592

 

 

 

Interest and dividends on time deposits, investment securities, interest-bearing deposits with others, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

179

 

 

76

 

 

 

685

 

403

 

 

 

 

Total Interest Income

 

9,789

 

 

7,220

 

 

 

32,466

 

24,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

2,844

 

 

693

 

 

 

6,043

 

3,063

 

 

 

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank short-term borrowings

 

604

 

 

17

 

 

 

737

 

31

 

 

 

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank long-term borrowings

 

397

 

 

126

 

 

 

1,355

 

518

 

 

 

Interest on Federal Reserve Bank borrowings

 

11

 

 

4

 

 

 

15

 

81

 

 

 

Interest on subordinated debt

 

130

 

 

130

 

 

 

520

 

520

 

 

 

Interest on other short-term borrowings

 

58

 

 

35

 

 

 

107

 

162

 

 

 

 

Total Interest Expense

 

4,044

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

8,777

 

4,375

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

5,745

 

 

6,215

 

 

 

23,689

 

20,620

 

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

542

 

 

942

 

 

 

2,475

 

2,201

 

 

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

 

5,203

 

 

5,273

 

 

 

21,214

 

18,419

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Mortgage banking, equipment lending and title abstract fees

 

882

 

 

842

 

 

 

3,103

 

2,499

 

 

 Real estate sales commissions, net

 

85

 

 

27

 

 

 

    298

 

    170

 

 

 Insurance commissions

 

186

 

 

136

 

 

 

    593

 

    509

 

 

Other fees and services charges

 

271

 

 

44

 

 

 

    650

 

    255

 

 

Net loan servicing income

 

914

 

 

149

 

 

 

 1,868

 

149

 

 

 Income from bank-owned life insurance

 

23

 

 

22

 

 

 

      89

 

      83

 

 

Net gain on loans held for sale

 

1,151

 

 

2,465

 

 

 

12,500

 

 6,881

 

 

 Net loss and write-downs on sales of other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

(73)

 

 

 

        -

 

 (73)

 

 

Gain on the sale of SBA loans

 

85

 

 

511

 

 

 

   310

 

 1,147

 

 

 Gain on the sale of investment securities available for sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 362

 

 

Total Non-Interest Income

 

3,597

 

 

4,123

 

 

 

19,411

 

11,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Salaries and employee benefits

 

5,320

 

 

4,599

 

 

 

20,137

 

15,538

 

 

 Directors' fees and expenses

 

76

 

 

66

 

 

 

286

 

252

 

 

 Occupancy and equipment

 

541

 

 

478

 

 

 

1,904

 

1,621

 

 

 Data processing

 

190

 

 

260

 

 

 

690

 

901

 

 

 Professional fees

 

79

 

 

171

 

 

 

748

 

659

 

 

 FDIC deposit insurance assessment

 

204

 

 

110

 

 

 

658

 

331

 

 

 Other real estate owned expenses

 

-

 

 

(14

)

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

 Advertising

 

37

 

 

14

 

 

 

568

 

351

 

 

 Amortization of other intangible

 

12

 

 

12

 

 

 

48

 

48

 

 

 Other

 

712

 

 

413

 

 

 

 2,221

 

1,386

 

 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

7,171

 

 

6,109

 

 

 

27,260

 

21,087

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

$

1,629

 

$

3,287

 

 

$

13,365

$

9,314

 

 

Income Taxes

 

523

 

 

802

 

 

 

3,054

 

 2,492

 

 

 

Net Income

$

1,106

 

$

2,485

 

 

$

10,311

$

6,822

 

 

 

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

$

(103)

 

$

406

 

 

$

2,448

$

418

 

 

 

Net Income Attributable to Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.

$

1,209

 

$

2,079

 

 

$

7,863

$

6,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

Per Common Share Data:

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 Earnings per share – basic

$

0.58

$

1.04

 

$

3.85

$

     3.21

 Average shares outstanding – basic

 

2,068,221

 

2,007,730

 

 

2,042,740

 

1,995,468

 Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.56

$

0.98

 

$

3.65

$

3.06

 Average shares outstanding - diluted

 

2,174,280

 

2,115,098

 

 

2,152,889

 

2,093,108

 Book value per share, end of period

$

20.66

$

17.30

 

$

20.66

$

17.30

 Shares outstanding, end of period

 

2,167,613

 

2,011,313

 

 

2,167,613

 

2,011,313


 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021 

Selected Operating Ratios:

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Average yield on interest-earning assets

5.35

%

5.38

%

 

4.88

%

4.77

%

 Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

2.66

%

0.92

%

 

1.58

%

1.03

%

 Average interest rate spread

2.69

%

4.46

%

 

3.30

%

3.74

%

 Net interest margin

3.14

%

4.63

%

 

3.56

%

3.93

%

 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

120.39

%

123.26

%

 

119.85

%

123.99

%

 Efficiency ratio

76.76

%

65.01

%

 

63.25

%

69.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net

0.38

%

n/m*

 

 

0.38

%

n/m*

 

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.30

%

n/m*

 

 

0.30

%

n/m*

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

325.88

%

n/m*

 

 

325.88

%

n/m*

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable, net

1.22

%

1.30

%

 

1.22

%

1.30

%

Texas Ratio (2)

3.93

%

0.02

%

 

3.93

%

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Total non-performing assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

 

 

 

 

* n/m – not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 


CONTACT: Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer (215) 364-4059


