'Quake' 4K remaster is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

QuakeCon may have not happened last year due to the pandemic, but id Software found a way to more than make up for cancelation with the announcement of a Quake remaster. What’s more, you can buy it today for $10 on PC , Xbox , PlayStation and Nintendo Switch . The studio overhauled the game to add support for widescreen resolutions up to 4K, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field and new models. The remaster comes almost two months after the game celebrated its 25th birthday on June 22nd.

In addition to the original campaign, the remaster includes every expansion released for Quake. It also comes with an entirely new expansion created by Wolfenstein: The New Order and The New Colossus developer MachineGames called the Dimension of the Machine. You can play all the single-player content with up to three other players either online or over split-screen co-op. When it comes to multiplayer, you can play up to seven other players online, or up to three other players in the case of local split-screen On that front, dedicated server support is included, as is crossplay between platforms.